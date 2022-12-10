McNaughton double-double leads Freedom boys past Patton 66-52

Junior forward Gavin McNaughton scored 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a big-time double-double effort that led the Freedom boys basketball team to a win over rival Patton.

McNaughton scored the team’s first six points and eight overall in the opening quarter and had five total second-chance baskets as the host Patriots defeated the Panthers 66-52 in nonconference action Friday night in Morganton, moving to 30-0 all-time in the series.

Freedom had more spark than in the season-opening 45-44 win at PHS, leading by at least two scores for the duration after a 10-0 run spanning the first two quarters. Before that, Patton led 6-0 before FHS went on its first 10-0 spree, largely fueled by McNaughton.

“I think the biggest difference was we wanted it tonight,” McNaughton said. “We wanted it more than they did. Two weeks ago when we played them, we didn’t want it as much. We thought it was going to be an easy game and a blowout, so we didn’t come prepared to play at all.

“That’s what we did tonight.”

Fourth-year Patriots head coach Clint Zimmerman agreed with his player’s assessment.

“The first time, (Patton was) more prepared,” Zimmerman said. “Coach (Dennis) Brittain had them more prepared than I had our guys. I took some things for granted during our prep and during our preseason on the offensive end. So, I let us down with our prep. It wasn’t (the players). It was just my poor planning to get them ready to go.”

With star sophomore Amore Connelly (ankle) out all week, McNaughton stepped up for the Patriots, scoring in double figures in each game of a 2-1 week for Freedom.

“A lot of energy, a lot of effort and a lot of toughness,” Zimmerman said of what McNaughton brought to the floor for FHS versus Patton. “He gave us a presence inside and was able to finish around the rim. Obviously, he was a monster on the glass for us.”

Dyson Dellinger shared the game lead with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Mekhi Harris joined McNaughton and Dellinger in double figures with 15, including an exclamation-point dunk that finished off the scoring.

Zimmerman also pointed out the contributions of senior Keegan Clark and sophomore Braxton King. Clark hit back-to-back 3s to end the first quarter and give FHS an 18-11 lead and King replicated that feat in the middle stages of the third period to put the hosts up 41-29.

“Some other guys struggled and we had some guys step up,” Zimmerman said.

Jake Perry (15 points) and Brady Chamberlain (12) led Patton (1-4) in scoring, with both hitting an early basket to stake the Panthers to the early advantage. Randan Clarke added seven points and Bryson Handley knocked down two 3s.

GIRLS

Freedom 55, Patton 19

The Lady Patriots (6-0) easily sewed up the season sweep of the rival Lady Panthers (0-6) to end a 3-0 week that saw coach Amber Reddick pick up career victories Nos. 400, 401 and 402.

“I was a little girl who fell in love with the game of basketball at the age of 5, playing for my mom,” Reddick said. “It’s come full circle with all the people along the way who influenced me and mentored me and helped me. I played for a great coach (Marsha Crump) and wonderful teammates. Then, I’ve had so many great players along the way and coached with great people.

“I’ve had great support from our school and community. I just think about how basketball and how it has shaped and molded my life. It’s just very special.”

Freedom secured the 36-point win on Friday despite the absence of starters Statlee McGee and Haven Gladden with Ava Cooke and Ava Whisnant stepping up to fill those spots.

Freedom went up 25-0 before Patton got on the board with Savanna Pinkerton’s 3-pointer at the 4:46 mark of the second quarter. FHS led 32-5 at halftime and 41-5 midway through the third before Kelsey Powell put seven more points on the board for Patton.

Freedom’s reserves played heavily for the final 1 ½ quarters.

Sydnie Demiter led the hosts with 14 points and six steals. Peyton Caldwell added 11 points and three steals. Kaitlyn Hagmann added nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Natalie Tankersley and Whitaker scored six points each and Whisnant tallied five points and six boards.

Powell led Patton with 10 points.