Miscues, injuries take toll in Draughn loss

VALDESE — The Draughn football team was finally able to kick off its season Saturday night, hosting Mount Airy after two previously scheduled opponents fell under COVID-19 protocols.

But the visiting Granite Bears took advantage of multiple Wildcats miscues, from which the hosts couldn’t recover in a 56-6 mercy rule loss.

The Wildcats (0-1) started off with momentum on their side as Will Price picked off Mount Airy’s quarterback to end a four-play opening drive.

Then, Draughn’s first offensive drive went 11 plays from near midfield down to the opposing 16-yard line when an attempted field goal by John Robert Abernathy went awry with a high snap.

The visiting Bears proceeded to drive 70 yards in five plays as Tyler Mason ran in a touchdown from 33 yards out, plus a two-point conversion run by kicker Dylan Tilley off a misplaced snap.

Mason later added touchdown runs of five and 20 yards to end the first quarter, both off Draughn turnovers, the first an interception and the second a lost fumble.

A botched second-quarter punt led to another Bears score by Joshua Penn, who covered 20 yards to extend Mount Airy’s lead to a 30-point shutout.