Miscues, injuries take toll in Draughn loss

VALDESE — The Draughn football team was finally able to kick off its season Saturday night, hosting Mount Airy after two previously scheduled opponents fell under COVID-19 protocols.
But the visiting Granite Bears took advantage of multiple Wildcats miscues, from which the hosts couldn’t recover in a 56-6 mercy rule loss.
The Wildcats (0-1) started off with momentum on their side as Will Price picked off Mount Airy’s quarterback to end a four-play opening drive.
Then, Draughn’s first offensive drive went 11 plays from near midfield down to the opposing 16-yard line when an attempted field goal by John Robert Abernathy went awry with a high snap.
The visiting Bears proceeded to drive 70 yards in five plays as Tyler Mason ran in a touchdown from 33 yards out, plus a two-point conversion run by kicker Dylan Tilley off a misplaced snap.
Mason later added touchdown runs of five and 20 yards to end the first quarter, both off Draughn turnovers, the first an interception and the second a lost fumble.
A botched second-quarter punt led to another Bears score by Joshua Penn, who covered 20 yards to extend Mount Airy’s lead to a 30-point shutout.
After Mount Airy added another touchdown run, Draughn finally got on the board off an Eli Tillery 74-yard completion to Zach Pinkerton. In the process of crossing the goal, Pinkerton seemed to slip with his left leg and suffered a knee injury, ending the night for one of the Wildcats’ leading returning receivers.
Tillery also took a hard blow just before halftime and Tywan Nemorin was carried off the field with possible cramps to add to the Wildcats’ injury list.
Abernathy served at quarterback in the second half with Nigel Dula and Justice Cunningham trading handoffs as the Wildcats couldn’t progress across midfield.
Mount Airy added three second-half scores on an interception return, a touchdown pass and a rushing TD to deal the final blows.
Tillery led the Wildcats’ offense with 150 passing yards on 10 completions. Dula rushed for 71 yards on 13 carries.
Draughn’s defense was led by Donnell Wilkins, Holden Curry and Zaydin Pritchard, along with tackles for loss by Beckett Nelson and Will Seagle.
The Wildcats remain home for Week 3 this Friday, hosting county archrival East Burke.
