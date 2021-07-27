Mt. Airy QB, now a Morganton resident, reflects on Gibbs

Wall said Gibbs’ intensity — which included five-a-day practices to gain a leg up on the opposing teams that weren’t working as hard — spilled over to the classroom, where Gibbs was a history teacher, and even to the JV practice field, where Wall remembers one encounter in particular with his coach that taught him to work a little bit harder as an underclassman.

“He would be in your face,” Wall said. “I can remember one time when I was a sophomore and we were playing JV ball, but we were practicing on the same field adjacent to the varsity. We were just running sprint-out pass patterns. And out of nowhere, Coach Gibbs came flying up and kicked me in the butt, hard.

“He said, ‘It’s a sprint out. It’s not a jolly log.’ I didn’t know what a jolly log was, but I was getting the point. Then, he showed me how to do it. He took a snap and sprinted out full-speed ahead. Then, he took off and was back over coaching the varsity.”

That spirited approach remained at Mount Airy with Gibbs’ successor, who Wall said became Mount Airy’s winningest coach all-time with 177 victories over the course of a 20-year career.