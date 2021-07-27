Mt. Airy QB, now a Morganton resident, reflects on Gibbs

Years before he became known as an innovative and effective NFL offensive line coach who won multiple Super Bowls, Alex Gibbs was a champion at the North Carolina prep level.
As a 25-year-old in 1966, the Morganton native who grew up in Thomasville took the reins at Mount Airy High School and embarked on a three-year tenure guiding the Granite Bears that culminated in an NCHSAA 3A state title in 1968.
His quarterback on the title team was Bill Wall, now a Morganton resident himself.
“(Coach Gibbs) was unreal,” Wall said. “He came to Mount Airy when I was a freshman, and Mount Airy hadn’t been good since the ’50s. Their football program had been mediocre at best. Coach Gibbs came out of nowhere, came to Mount Airy and said, ‘We’re going to be state champions in three years.’ And he said that publicly.
“And we were. We were 8-2 the first year and lost in the playoffs, and I think we were 8-2 the next year and lost in the playoffs. Then, my junior year, I started at quarterback and Coach Gibbs was also my position coach. You look back, and he was so intense and so into detail. He had so much energy. And you never doubted it. You just wanted to follow him, whatever he did.
“We played in the state championship game against Mount Tabor and beat them 19-0. Coach Gibbs told us, ‘I will not leave Mount Airy High School to go to another high school.’ And then he ended up at Duke.”
Wall said Gibbs’ intensity — which included five-a-day practices to gain a leg up on the opposing teams that weren’t working as hard — spilled over to the classroom, where Gibbs was a history teacher, and even to the JV practice field, where Wall remembers one encounter in particular with his coach that taught him to work a little bit harder as an underclassman.
“He would be in your face,” Wall said. “I can remember one time when I was a sophomore and we were playing JV ball, but we were practicing on the same field adjacent to the varsity. We were just running sprint-out pass patterns. And out of nowhere, Coach Gibbs came flying up and kicked me in the butt, hard.
“He said, ‘It’s a sprint out. It’s not a jolly log.’ I didn’t know what a jolly log was, but I was getting the point. Then, he showed me how to do it. He took a snap and sprinted out full-speed ahead. Then, he took off and was back over coaching the varsity.”
That spirited approach remained at Mount Airy with Gibbs’ successor, who Wall said became Mount Airy’s winningest coach all-time with 177 victories over the course of a 20-year career.
“Jerry Hollingsworth was an assistant coach who Coach Gibbs brought in with him,” Wall said. “We ran Coach Gibbs’ stuff, but it was a little different personality with Coach Hollingsworth. But not in a negative way, it was just different. And we were 12-0 in my senior year after Coach Gibbs left. We were ranked the No. 1 3A high school team in the state. And we lost in the state finals to Reidsville, a team that we had beaten during the regular season. We played in two state championship games back-to-back.
“Coach Gibbs brought football back to Mount Airy, and he brought it back to stay with Coach Hollingsworth.”
The Granite Bears’ success has continued up until the present, and there’s still a local connection at the school as J.K. Adkins, who played at Freedom and coached at Patton as a Morganton native, has spent the past few seasons as head coach at Mount Airy.
Wall has spent the past 30 years in his beloved coach’s hometown after relocating for work in a medical supply sales career. Gibbs’ guidance even helped Wall in that capacity, he said.
“We were in sales and marketing, and it’s competitive,” Wall said. “That’s what Coach Gibbs taught us. And that’s what I thrived on.”
All the while, Wall said he absolutely expected Gibbs to accomplish great things in the college and pro ranks.
“That wasn’t a surprise at all,” Gibbs said. “In fact, I was just talking to a friend of mine when Coach Gibbs died (July 12) and said, ‘Coincidentally, I was just thinking about Coach Gibbs the other day.’
“But I’ve been thinking about Coach Gibbs ‘just the other day’ for 50 years. He was always going to be successful.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.