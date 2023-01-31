NCSD hosts Mason-Dixon girls tournament

The North Carolina School for the Deaf hosted the return of the annual Mason-Dixon girls basketball tournament late last week in Morganton.

The tournament, which started in 1978, rotates between schools for the deaf in 11 different southeastern states from Louisiana and Florida to Kentucky and Virginia. This year’s tournament marked the return of the event after COVID-19 forced the tournament to be cancelled in 2021 and 2022.

This year, the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind’s Dragons outlasted six other teams from around the southeast to win the 2023 tournament championship. The Dragons beat the Alabama School for the Deaf’s Silent Warriors in the final round 48-10 after receiving a bye in the first round and knocking off the Louisiana School for the Deaf’s Eagles 47-6 in the semifinals.

Louisiana won the third-place game, beating South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind 42-6. Mississippi School for the Deaf finished fifth, beating out the Tennessee School for the Deaf’s Vikings 35-27.

FIRST ROUND

South Carolina 47, North Carolina 21

The second-seeded Bears were not able to capitalize on their home court advantage on Friday, falling to the Hornets by 26 points in the opening game.

NCSD jumped out to an early six-point lead behind the low post play of Erecka Mickles and Emily Elliott. From there, however, the Hornets came storming back behind ninth-grader Ryleigh Rabon’s 16 first-half points and two assists. The Hornets led 20-11 at the break.

Elliott opened the second half for the Bears with her second 3-pointer of the game. And on defense, the Bears were able to slow Rabon down a little bit. But Rabon hit a pair of key layups early in the fourth and the Hornets were able to hold on from there.

Elliott led the Bears with 14 points and Mickles added six. Rabon finished with 29 for South Carolina.

With a little over 4 minutes remaining, Elliott was fouled hard while driving to the basket, sending her crashing to the floor elbow-first. For more than a minute, she lay nearly motionless while both teams took a knee and trainers knelt beside her.

Elliott left the floor under her own power and came back into the game after an immediate time out. She finished that game, but was not able to suit up for the second round.

SECOND ROUND

Tennessee 53, North Carolina 9

Without Elliott, the Bears fell behind early to the Vikings. Tennessee built a 25-4 first-half lead behind 10 first-quarter points from Janaya Wright. Tennessee never looked back from there.

Wright led a balanced Vikings scoring attack, which saw eight Tennessee players in the scorebook behind Wright with 20 points. Other top Viking contributors were Ariana Jonibor (nine points), Makayla Schools (six) and Shequita Morris (six).

Kenia Cardoza paced the Bears with five points and Mickles added four.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

The Bears failed to make the third round, but Mickles and Elliot were both chosen for the all-tournament team.

Kayla Debrow of Florida was selected the tournament’s most valuable player and Louisiana won the sportsmanship award.

DeShauna Wallace of Alabama won the free throw contest on Saturday morning and Trinity Brown of Louisiana took home the 3-point title.