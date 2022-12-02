NCSSM-Morganton boys fall at Polk County 62-42

COLUMBUS — The NCSSM-Morganton boys basketball team suffered its first loss of its inaugural season in nonconference action Thursday at Polk County, 62-42.

The Dragons (1-1) previously won their debut game versus North Carolina School for the Deaf on Nov. 17 in Morganton.

The Wolverines led 13-2 after one quarter of play and extended that advantage to 22-4 early in the second period before NCSSM-Morganton rallied to cut the deficit to just seven points at halftime.

But Polk County stormed out of the intermission with a 10-0 run to lead 35-18 and never saw that dwindle under the double-digit mark for the rest of the contest.

Centurion Tzendzalian led the Dragons with 14 points, including eight in the third quarter. Lawson Taylor joined him in double figures with 11 points.

Polk County was led by 14 points apiece from Kris Littlejohn and Antonio Simpson.

GIRLS

Polk County 52, NCSSM-Morganton 8

The Lady Dragons (0-1) lost their inaugural contest in non-league play Thursday in Columbus.

Polk County led 35-0 before NCSSM-Morganton’s Diacione Moore made a free throw with a minute left before halftime. The deficit was 37-2 at the break and 44-6 after three quarters.

Moore led the Lady Dragons with six points and Avery Otts added two more.

Bailey Staton (12 points) and Charley Dusenbury and Sarah Gray (eight apiece) led the Lady Wolverines.