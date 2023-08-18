For new Patton football head coach Ryan Goggio, there is little mystery to the mission.

He has to help the Panthers score more points, stop their opponents more often and build upon last year’s one-win campaign while they become more competitive in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference and overall.

Last year’s Panthers were outscored 408-138 overall and put more than 16 points on the board just twice, so Goggio, who spent the past six seasons as the defensive coordinator at East Lincoln, will have a little work to do in building a new identity for the team.

“We’re settling in,” Goggio said. “When I first got there, the biggest step was just hitting the weight room hard. We got that, I feel like we’re a lot stronger than we were six months ago. Now, we’re working on the Xs and Os since spring of implementing a new offense and a new defense. Every time we hit the field, the kids seem more comfortable.

“We just have to build on that and keep working hard. We’re working on doing some of the little things right, dissecting film. Some of the things we need to work on now are a lot smaller than they were six months ago.”

With his experience, Goggio was able to bring a somewhat-unique perspective when it came to molding this year’s Patton offense.

“We kind of looked at it with me being from a defensive background, what gives me the most trouble as a play-caller on the defensive side is people who are balanced,” Goggio said. “You can kind of lean one way or the other depending on what the strength of your team is, but I think balance is always really hard to prepare for because you can’t key in on a tendency or anything.

“So, we’re trying to be balanced. We kind of pride ourselves on being tough in the trenches with ground and pound, but we still want to have the ability to throw the ball.”

At the quarterback position, that balance will need to come from junior Burke Wilson, who rotated in quite a bit as a varsity sophomore last fall. He completed 5 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown — one of just two through the air for PHS last fall — also running for another score on 33 attempts.

“He’s looked really good throughout spring training camp, and he got his first live action this week as a starter (with a scrimmage at Cherryville and at last Friday’s Burke County Jamboree),” Goggio said. “He’s growing into the offense, has a big arm and has really good command presence when it comes to the huddle. I don’t think people realize how fast and agile he really is, so we’re looking forward to that being part of our gameplan.”

At running back, the Panthers — who graduated last year’s top three rushers in Trevor Smith (200-1,063-6), Randan Clarke (163-817-5) and Colten Dale (43-197-4) — will feature senior Desmond Sexton, who Goggio described as a “gritty runner” who is willing to put his shoulder down and fight for extra yardage.

“He’s playing linebacker for us, too,” Goggio said. “Very seldom does the first tackler take him down, which is what you want to see in your running back.”

Senior Sam Huffman is a standout for Patton as a wide receiver and tight end.

“He’s kind of been one of our big-play guys,” Goggio said. “He has a really wide catch radius. He can go up and get the ball. He jumps really high, runs really fast and is agile. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do throughout the season. He’s been really good in 7-on-7s this summer and the two scrimmages we had.”

That trio will work behind an offensive line anchored on the left side by Lofton Parlier and Kelton Fox.

“You kind of see a surge on that side,” Goggio said. “Not to dismiss the right side at all, but the left side really is the more experienced side, and those two make a really good tandem over there.”

As for his defense, Goggio said the unit has progressed well from knowing where to be and what to do to really understanding the nuances of the playbook. He thinks the defense has a good chance to be successful this fall if it sticks to the fundamentals he and his staff are teaching.

“We’re starting to get a feel for how the system is supposed to be run — not just knowing what to do, but getting a feel within the system,” Goggio said. “We have a motto on defense of ‘alignment, assignment, aggression.’ Those are the three things we look for when we critique the film. Everybody has varied abilities, but if you stick to those three things, you have a really good chance of being successful.

“That’s what we look for. I really pride myself in the defenses I’ve coached.”

PHS opens the season Friday night by hosting nonconference county rival East Burke.