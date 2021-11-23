New conferences, new challenges: A look at each Burke Co. prep hoops team and its new league setup

While Burke County’s eight varsity-level high school basketball teams are basically no further removed than they normally are from last season heading into this one — about eight and a half months — it sure feels like a reset button has been hit and everyone starts over from scratch.
That’s only partially due to annual losses due to graduation — five of the county’s top seven girls scorers and four of the top seven boys are gone — and more so due to the fact that each team now has a new conference to contend with.
Here’s a look at each of the eight county programs (in alphabetical order) and their new challenges post-realignment:
BOYS
DRAUGHN
Where they are: The Wildcats were just 4-6 but finished last season with three wins over their final four games and return four starters, who also represent four of the team’s top five scorers from a year ago (Luke Rector, 10.3 ppg; Brayden Schutt, 10.1 ppg; Eli Tillery, 9.3 ppg; Elijah Pritchard, 6.1 ppg). Rector also led the team in rebounds at 7.0 per game. And adding to the rotation in a big way is the return of transfers Daylin and Zaydin Pritchard, the county’s second- and sixth-leading scorers last season at nearly 31 combined ppg.
Where they’re headed: Perennial power Mountain Heritage will be the team to beat for this squad in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. The Cougars were undefeated last regular season and reached the West Regional semifinals in the 2A classification.
EAST BURKE
Where they are: It’s hard to say how the Cavaliers might have fared last year if they’d been able to play more than six games. They showed good signs early but were limited to a 3-3 mark by multiple COVID quarantines. The only EB players who return and averaged 5.0 ppg or more last season are Logan Coffey (5.5) and Carter Crump (5.0).
Where they’re headed: The Catawba Valley 2A Conference is comprised of five teams from last season’s South Fork 2A. Those five finished fourth through eighth in the standings, led by Lincolnton. West Caldwell, a second-place finisher in a Northwestern Foothills 2A that contained EB, may come right in and be the favorite. Bunker Hill and Maiden could make some noise too, but even for a young Cavs squad, this setup doesn’t seem impossible.
FREEDOM
Where they are: A couple seasons removed from the program’s fourth state championship, the Patriots’ top three scorers, all of whom averaged double digits, have transferred. That leaves the leading returning scorers as senior Drew Costello (6.5 ppg) and junior Philly Harris (5.6 ppg). Freedom welcomes freshmen Amore Connelly and Zion Thomas after the duo led Walter Johnson to consecutive middle school titles. Like so many other teams, FHS started, stopped and restarted its way to 4-4 overall last season.
Where they’re headed: Still members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Freedom’s footing might be most familiar of all county teams. But there are still changes. Top-two finishers and perennial powers Hickory and McDowell are gone, replaced by Hibriten and Ashe County. Ashe won 10 games and reached the abbreviated 2A playoffs last year, while Hibriten has established a good tradition of late but replaces coach Chad Keller. South Caldwell and Alexander Central finished above .500 in the NWC last year, return their leading scorers plus lots of size and appear the favorites.
PATTON
Where they are: How do you lose two players who combined to average nearly 35 points and expect to be even better than in last year’s unbeaten NWFAC regular-season title run? By bringing back the county’s leading scorer and player of the year, Waylon Rutherford (20.8 ppg), in addition to several key role players and adding to that mix with 6-foot-8 Division I prospect Brayden Crump plus Freedom transfer Quentin Rice (10.9 ppg).
Where they’re headed: Still, things won’t be easy for the Panthers in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. Hendersonville reached the 2A state title game last year, R-S Central has been ranked as high as No. 2 in 2A state preseason polls and Chase gets a boost from all the athletes who transferred out of East Rutherford since East didn’t field varsity football this fall.
GIRLS
DRAUGHN
Where they are: The Lady Wildcats barely missed the postseason last year and return junior guard Ella Abernathy, who has already led them in scoring both years and has the highest average among the county’s returning girls players (17.7 ppg). Draughn graduated double-digit scorers Shea Owens and Haley Lowman but also welcomes back starter Kaitlyn Kincaid (6.5 ppg) and brings in East Burke transfer post Aubrie Snyder, who has averaged 8.7 ppg or better in both prep seasons and added 7.3 rebounds (fifth in county) last season.
Where they’re headed: As with the boys, Mountain Heritage will be an annual obstacle in the WHC. Also on the girls side, Mitchell has enjoyed quite the run recently but replaces coach Zach McCartha, who’s now on the sidelines at McDowell.
EAST BURKE
Where they are: Leading scorer and rebounder Aubree Grigg (11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg) returns for her junior season and figures to be a focal point of EB’s attack in sole fashion with the other twin tower Aubrie now gone. In addition, the Lady Cavs figure to be led by sophomore wings Ally Moore (5.3 ppg) and Kassie Turner plus freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell, all of whom keyed unbeaten title runs in middle school. EB was 4-9 last year but ended with two straight wins.
Where they’re headed: The CVAC appears top-heavy, featuring a pair of unbeaten league champs from last year in Newton-Conover and Bunker Hill. Those two teams plus Bandys could be tough, but even as young as EB is on paper, the rest of the league appears not too demanding.
FREEDOM
Where they are: The Lady Patriots lost their top two scorers including the county player of the year but bring back the other three starters: senior guards Christena Rhone, Freedom (11.1 ppg, 3.0 apg; second in county), Stevee McGee (7.8 ppg) and Amighty Walker (4.0 ppg). FHS also brings in Patton transfer post Zakiah King, who’s led the county in rebounds and blocks for three straight years, and East Burke transfer guard Sydnie Demiter, both of whom should start and play key roles. Key reserve Statlee McGee is also back.
Where they’re headed: The NWC dropping Hickory and McDowell lightens the load. While they are good programs that could have good years, South Caldwell and Alexander Central (plus everyone else) figure to be battling for second place behind FHS.
PATTON
Where they are: After losing the inside-outside combination of program-leading scorer Reece Fisher and King, Cierra Lail (6.9 ppg) headlines the Patton returning starters, having spent two seasons as a rotation regular. More will be expected of fellow returning starter Hayley Caraway, plus returning varsity players Kierra Teeters and Haven Duckworth. Kelsey Powell and Savanna Pinkerton packed a nice scoring punch at JV last year, and Danielle Wojcik gives PHS some size it needed.
Where they’re headed: Brevard, R-S Central and East Rutherford have all had good seasons lately, and historically, and figure to be the teams to beat each year.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.