New conferences, new challenges: A look at each Burke Co. prep hoops team and its new league setup

While Burke County’s eight varsity-level high school basketball teams are basically no further removed than they normally are from last season heading into this one — about eight and a half months — it sure feels like a reset button has been hit and everyone starts over from scratch.

That’s only partially due to annual losses due to graduation — five of the county’s top seven girls scorers and four of the top seven boys are gone — and more so due to the fact that each team now has a new conference to contend with.

Here’s a look at each of the eight county programs (in alphabetical order) and their new challenges post-realignment:

BOYS

DRAUGHN

Where they are: The Wildcats were just 4-6 but finished last season with three wins over their final four games and return four starters, who also represent four of the team’s top five scorers from a year ago (Luke Rector, 10.3 ppg; Brayden Schutt, 10.1 ppg; Eli Tillery, 9.3 ppg; Elijah Pritchard, 6.1 ppg). Rector also led the team in rebounds at 7.0 per game. And adding to the rotation in a big way is the return of transfers Daylin and Zaydin Pritchard, the county’s second- and sixth-leading scorers last season at nearly 31 combined ppg.