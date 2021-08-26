New-look bill may keep NCHSAA with changes

RALEIGH — A new-look version of House Bill 91 was up for discussion as the N.C. General Assembly’s Senate education committee met on Thursday.

According to a report by HighSchoolOT, the amended version of HB 91 would allow the NCHSAA to remain in place to oversee high school sports for the state’s public schools if it agrees to a memorandum of understanding with the N.C. State Board of Education, as the legislation as it now reads “would allow a nonprofit organization in compliance with that MOA to administer prep sports in the state.”

Additionally, HighSchoolOT’s report notes that the memorandum would cause “major changes” for the association, with an eye toward transparency. The report says the NCHSAA would have to post proposed new rules on its website and allow public comments before adoption, and that the NCHSAA would be required to move toward following laws on open meetings and public records, and that it would have to undergo an annual audit by the state.