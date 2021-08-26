New-look bill may keep NCHSAA with changes

RALEIGH — A new-look version of House Bill 91 was up for discussion as the N.C. General Assembly’s Senate education committee met on Thursday.
According to a report by HighSchoolOT, the amended version of HB 91 would allow the NCHSAA to remain in place to oversee high school sports for the state’s public schools if it agrees to a memorandum of understanding with the N.C. State Board of Education, as the legislation as it now reads “would allow a nonprofit organization in compliance with that MOA to administer prep sports in the state.”
Additionally, HighSchoolOT’s report notes that the memorandum would cause “major changes” for the association, with an eye toward transparency. The report says the NCHSAA would have to post proposed new rules on its website and allow public comments before adoption, and that the NCHSAA would be required to move toward following laws on open meetings and public records, and that it would have to undergo an annual audit by the state.
The report by HighSchoolOT also says finances are a big part of the changes, noting that the NCHSAA could keep charging “reasonable” participation fees, but that annual fees to schools would be “reduced by 20% when the total fund balance of the NCHSAA reaches 250% of the total expenses from the previous fiscal year.” HighSchoolOT also reports that the NCHSAA would be allowed to retain no more than 33% of net profits from state playoff games.
The Associated Press first reported on HB 91 last month. At that time, the language in the bill was such that it would have disbanded the NCHSAA and replaced it with a state commission to oversee interscholastic public school sports.
That came after Republican lawmakers in the state questioned the NCHSAA’s authority and its assets of nearly $42 million, which the AP said makes the body the wealthiest such association in the country, and which senators contrasted with school athletics programs that are struggling financially.
The bill has moved through the committee process since then with recent changes apparently providing more promise for the continued existence of the NCHSAA.