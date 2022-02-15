No. 3 Patton boys top No. 6 Chase 89-63 in MF7 Tournament opener

The Patton boys basketball team had two goals going into Monday night’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament first-round game against Chase.

The first was simple: Advance to the second round of the MF7 Tournament.

The second was to put in the rearview mirror last Friday’s abbreviated home loss to Hendersonville, which ended after a half due to a brawl in the lobby of the schools while the Panthers were in the locker room preparing for the second half.

After an 89-63 win, the No. 3 Panthers put a check mark beside both objectives.

Patton (15-7) got a slew of players on the scoresheet with two, Quentin Rice (34 points) and Waylon Rutherford (33), both scoring over 30 as well and having 10 total players put up points in a game that was every bit a team effort against the No. 6 Bulldogs.

“Some of these kids who don’t play a whole lot I thought came in and played some good minutes tonight for us,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said, “Lansing (Butler) went in early and played well, (Kalib) Michaels did some things for us, but you know these guys have the hardest role on the team.