No. 3 Patton boys top No. 6 Chase 89-63 in MF7 Tournament opener

The Patton boys basketball team had two goals going into Monday night’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament first-round game against Chase.
The first was simple: Advance to the second round of the MF7 Tournament.
The second was to put in the rearview mirror last Friday’s abbreviated home loss to Hendersonville, which ended after a half due to a brawl in the lobby of the schools while the Panthers were in the locker room preparing for the second half.
After an 89-63 win, the No. 3 Panthers put a check mark beside both objectives.
Patton (15-7) got a slew of players on the scoresheet with two, Quentin Rice (34 points) and Waylon Rutherford (33), both scoring over 30 as well and having 10 total players put up points in a game that was every bit a team effort against the No. 6 Bulldogs.
“Some of these kids who don’t play a whole lot I thought came in and played some good minutes tonight for us,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said, “Lansing (Butler) went in early and played well, (Kalib) Michaels did some things for us, but you know these guys have the hardest role on the team.
“They come to practice every day and they work their tail off and they don’t always get in games, but when they do come in, they get hard minutes sometimes and that’s what makes us go. That’s why we’ve had a good year.”
The Panthers started off in a battle with the same Chase team they beat by more than 40 six days before. Rice made four of his 3-pointers early on, but the Bulldogs’ 6-7 junior forward Addison Archer played dominant down low and shot lights out from outside en route to 19 first-quarter points.
But the rest of Chase’s roster failed to keep up with Archer while Patton received contributions from everybody on the bench. By halftime, Rice had amassed 22 points and helped the Panthers to a 41-29 lead at intermission.
Coming out in the second half, Patton initiated a fullcourt press that stifled the Bulldogs and led to turnovers. The Panthers took advantage and built on their lead, pushing it to 23 after a Rice-to-Rutherford alley-oop to close out the third quarter, 69-46.
With a big lead in the fourth, Brittain went to his bench, but it didn’t equal letting up. The Panthers’ bench outscored the Chase starters in the final quarter, closing out the game with the 89-63 win.
“Offensively, I thought we played real well,” Brittain said. “Our defense was not exactly where we wanted it. We have a big game Wednesday night, so we need to be a little bit better defensively than we were, but I think it will be fun.”
The Panthers will have a rematch with Hendersonville in the second round at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at R-S Central.
GIRLS
No. 3 Polk County 50, No. 6 Patton 38
Bookended by 14-5 and 23-11 disadvantages in the first and fourth quarters, winning the middle periods wasn’t enough for the No. 6 Lady Panthers (5-17) to advance late Monday in Columbus.
The loss likely ends the season for Patton.
Cierra Lail (14 points) and Haven Duckworth (12) led PHS in the loss, which put a damper on the visitors’ streak of four wins in five games to end the regular season.
