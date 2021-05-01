No Burke teams in NCHSAA softball, girls soccer playoffs

The NCHSAA on Saturday announced its state playoff pairings for softball and girls soccer, and despite half of the total Burke County teams in those two sports finishing .500 or better, none reached the pandemic-altered postseason.

The Draughn softball team came the closest at 9-5. Even the Lady Wildcats had a team that finished above them in their conference not included as Bunker Hill won a tiebreaker with Foard, both at 10-4. Bunker drew the No. 11 seed in 2A West. Also from that league, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, regular-season champion Hibriten was awarded the No. 1 seed.

In soccer, Patton (8-6) placed third in its league and Draughn (7-6) was fourth. Freedom (6-6) was also fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Those league’s playoff-bound squads include: 2A No. 8 seed Foard, 2A No. 10 seed Hibriten, 3A No. 2 seed Hickory, 3A No. 12 seed St. Stephens, 3A No. 16 seed Watauga and 4A No. 2 seed South Caldwell.

The NWC is represented in softball by 3A No. 3 seed Alexander Central and 4A No. 4 seed South Caldwell.

The playoff fields in all sports were cut in half and the playoffs trimmed by one round in 2020-21. Out of eight sports so far with playoffs, Burke County high schools have combined for just five berths (three in basketball, one in volleyball, one in lacrosse) and have been left out altogether in four sports, also including football and boys soccer.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.