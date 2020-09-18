No Fat Friday, Motown Throwdown on new schedules

With the NCHSAA’s 2020 football season now moved to 2021, Burke County teams recently released their revised schedules.
Most notably, for the first time since 1973, Freedom and East Burke will not play one another. Freedom opened in ’73, and EB in 1974.
Freedom and EB’s Fat Friday series for 34 consecutive years ending in 2008 (the Patriots’ and Cavaliers’ last conference meeting) pitted the county’s only two prep teams, bitter rivals who met to end the regular season versus one another each year. The game shifted from November to September in 2009, and that year also marked EB’s most recent win in the rivalry. Freedom now leads all-time, 28-18.
Motown Throwdown, which has pitted Morganton crosstown rivals Freedom and Patton each year since their first conference meeting of 2009, is also not on the new spring 2021 schedule. (The teams first met in 2008, PHS’ first-ever varsity contest.) Freedom leads the series, 11-1, with the Panthers’ only win coming at Freedom in 2016.
The state’s downsize to a seven-game schedule is the reason both of those games won’t be played. Three of the county’s four teams — Draughn, EB and Patton — play in the eight-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, meaning their schedule leaves no room for nonconference games.
Freedom plays in the seven-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and has scheduled a Week 5 road game against its lone nonconference foe, Asheville, on March 26. The Patriots and Cougars most recently played in 2008, ending four consecutive years that Asheville came out on top. Asheville leads the teams’ series, which dates back to 1975, by a 10-8 margin.
Asheville was not on FHS’ original nonconference schedule, which was comprised of the other three county teams plus Shelby and Crest. Shelby and Crest are both in seven-team leagues, but Cleveland County is split conference-wise with 2A schools Shelby and Burns grouped together and 3As Crest with Kings Mountain.
For the first time since 1968 when Crest opened, the perennial state title contender Golden Lions and Chargers will not play one another, the Shelby Star has reported. Instead, Shelby will extend the state’s most-played rivalry versus Kings Mountain, with Crest playing Burns.
Each Burke County team plays its conference opponents in the same order and at the same site as originally scheduled, with the exception of the Draughn-Foard game that now moves into the teams’ open slot two weeks from the end of the regular season.
Draughn and EB both have four total home games, and Freedom and Patton have three home games.
Teams begin practice Feb. 9, and the regular season starts Feb. 26 with games in seven consecutive weeks on Fridays. The lone exception is the penultimate week of play on Thursday, April 1, since April 2 is Good Friday.
The state playoffs have been shortened by one round and will last four weeks.
