No Fat Friday, Motown Throwdown on new schedules

With the NCHSAA’s 2020 football season now moved to 2021, Burke County teams recently released their revised schedules.

Most notably, for the first time since 1973, Freedom and East Burke will not play one another. Freedom opened in ’73, and EB in 1974.

Freedom and EB’s Fat Friday series for 34 consecutive years ending in 2008 (the Patriots’ and Cavaliers’ last conference meeting) pitted the county’s only two prep teams, bitter rivals who met to end the regular season versus one another each year. The game shifted from November to September in 2009, and that year also marked EB’s most recent win in the rivalry. Freedom now leads all-time, 28-18.

Motown Throwdown, which has pitted Morganton crosstown rivals Freedom and Patton each year since their first conference meeting of 2009, is also not on the new spring 2021 schedule. (The teams first met in 2008, PHS’ first-ever varsity contest.) Freedom leads the series, 11-1, with the Panthers’ only win coming at Freedom in 2016.

The state’s downsize to a seven-game schedule is the reason both of those games won’t be played. Three of the county’s four teams — Draughn, EB and Patton — play in the eight-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, meaning their schedule leaves no room for nonconference games.