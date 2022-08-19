Panthers figuring out who they want to be in Duncan’s 3rd year

Mark Duncan’s first year as head coach of the Patton football team was nearly a wash as it took place in a COVID-shortened spring season and the team was forced to play its home games away from the friendly confines on Enola Road.

His second campaign with the Panthers featured an abbreviated offseason program before the team was thrust into a difficult new conference and sat idle for nearly a month due to outbreaks following Week 1.

Now, some sense of normalcy has returned and a PHS roster with productive veterans in some key positions and a whole bunch of young players — nine freshmen and 13 sophomores — has the program ripe for building a stronger sense of identity this fall.

“Our identity within the team is one, we’re playing together, we’re caring about each other, we’re picking each other up,” Duncan said. “We’re just being about Patton, having pride in our team and having pride in our community. We’re playing together.

“The next thing is toughness. It’s very simple. We want to be the toughest team on the field. I tell my guys that when we get done with the game and I walk over to shake the hand of the (opposing) head coach, if that guy tells me those two things, I’m proud of them. No matter what the outcome. I believe if you do those two things, you’re going to win a lot of games and the outcome’s going to be pretty good for you in that situation.”

The foundation for that toughness will begin with an offensive line featuring seniors Colten Dale, Dawson Carswell and Francisco Carrera (and sophomores Kelton Fox and Loften Parlier). The Panthers also know they’ll get gutty performances from seniors Randan Clarke at quarterback and Trevor Smith as a ball-carrier and a receiver, a duo that has shined during the preseason.

PHS will be depending on those playmakers to teach all of the young guys.

“That’s what it’s been about this (past spring) semester of school and this summer. That’s been the No. 1 thing,” Duncan said. “We have our seniors, we’ve got nine of them who mostly have been starting since their sophomore year. We have done a lot of focusing on what leadership they need to do, how they need to help within the team.

“Most of them have jumped on that. A lot of them have done a great job.”