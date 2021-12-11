Patriots put 10 on scoresheet in 75-43 win over rival EB

Harris’ jam was the highlight moment of a balanced effort of a game-high 21 points broken down into four in the first quarter, two in the second, nine in the third and six in the fourth.

“We don’t really look to go score it individually,” Harris said. “We like to move the ball around and set good screens with motion and everything. It just gets us open.”

Dellinger finished with 13 points, his second straight game in double figures, and hit a trio of 3s in the final 12:03 of the game.

“I think when we play together, we play our best basketball,” Dellinger said. “We share the ball and move it offense when we’re at our best. My teammates got me the ball and got me my opportunities. Especially, our point guard play was really good.”

Trey Ledford (12 points; three 3s) and Drew Costello (10) joined them in double-digits for FHS.

While the hole was too deep to climb out of, the Cavaliers (0-5) were able to finish the game on an 11-4 run of their own, fueled by a pair of Hollan Cline makes from beyond the arc and an old-fashioned three-point play from Ian Cox.

Cox led EB with 10 points and Logan Coffey supplied seven more to the hosts’ effort.