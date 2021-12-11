Patriots put 10 on scoresheet in 75-43 win over rival EB

ICARD — Already comfortably ahead after three quarters, the Freedom boys basketball team put the finishing touches on a runaway rivalry win in the fourth frame.
A large lead of 53-32 became a massive advantage as the Patriots went on an 18-0 run to start the game’s final period, cruising to a 75-43 road win on Friday night over rival East Burke to secure a season sweep over the Cavaliers.
FHS (4-1) now has won 13 straight in the longstanding series dating back to Dec. 23, 2015.
The scoring spree read as much like a roster as a scoresheet as Philly Harris and Amore Connelly scored on assists from Drew Costello, freshman point guard Zion Thomas scored, Trey Ledford and Dyson Dellinger (on a Kaden Lytle assist) hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Avery Pollard got a steal and basket, Jacob Searcy earned a trip to the foul line, and Jackson Denton hit a 3.
The visitors’ defense fed their offense as the run also included a two-handed Harris dunk off a steal and fast-break and another Harris basket 23 seconds later off a Thomas steal-and-assist.
Freedom third-year coach Clint Zimmerman also said hard work on the boards fueled it.
“We just defensive-rebounded it better,” he said. “That’s been our biggest problem all year is our inability to defensive- and team-rebound. Our wings and guards got challenged at halftime to put a body on somebody, check some people out and help some our guys rebound because we haven’t really done a good job rebounding from the wing. We did that, and it solved a lot of our problems.”
Harris’ jam was the highlight moment of a balanced effort of a game-high 21 points broken down into four in the first quarter, two in the second, nine in the third and six in the fourth.
“We don’t really look to go score it individually,” Harris said. “We like to move the ball around and set good screens with motion and everything. It just gets us open.”
Dellinger finished with 13 points, his second straight game in double figures, and hit a trio of 3s in the final 12:03 of the game.
“I think when we play together, we play our best basketball,” Dellinger said. “We share the ball and move it offense when we’re at our best. My teammates got me the ball and got me my opportunities. Especially, our point guard play was really good.”
Trey Ledford (12 points; three 3s) and Drew Costello (10) joined them in double-digits for FHS.
While the hole was too deep to climb out of, the Cavaliers (0-5) were able to finish the game on an 11-4 run of their own, fueled by a pair of Hollan Cline makes from beyond the arc and an old-fashioned three-point play from Ian Cox.
Cox led EB with 10 points and Logan Coffey supplied seven more to the hosts’ effort.
Freedom visits Chase on Tuesday as East Burke hosts in-county rival Patton, which had its scheduled nonconference home games versus Asheville for Friday canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars' programs.
GIRLS
Freedom 55, East Burke 40
The Lady Patriots (6-0) also secured a season sweep in the rivalry and finished off a challenging three-road-game week unblemished with Friday night’s 15-point victory.
Unlike the teams’ meeting earlier this season, when Freedom built a big early lead only to see the Lady Cavaliers (2-3) chip it away, FHS turned a close contest into a comfortable win by putting together a 17-1 run spanning the game’s final two quarters.
“We talked about having to gut it out,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “We’ve had a hard week, playing back-to-back nights and three games this week. We knew we were going to be a little dead-legged.”
The senior trio of Zakiah King (13 points), Christena Rhone (12) and Stevee McGee (11) led FHS in double figures. EB transfer Sydnie Demiter chipped in six more to the winning cause.
For East Burke, Aubree Grigg led the way with a game-high 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the game’s final 3:12. Ally Moore also hit three 3s to finish with nine points and Kamiah Lawing scored eight.
