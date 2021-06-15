 Skip to main content
Patton 3rd in NWFAC Wells Fargo race
Patton 3rd in NWFAC Wells Fargo race

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference this week released the final standings for its Wells Fargo Cup race for the 2020-21 school year.

For the first time in the four-year run of the league, Hibriten (765 points) takes the top spot. The Panthers won league titles in football, boys soccer, girls swimming and softball and recently added first-place finishes in girls tennis and girls track to edge Foard for the top spot.

The Tigers (757.5), winners of the award in 2017-18 and 2018-19, matched Hibriten with six league titles. In the six traditional spring sports, Foard placed second or higher in each.

Defending champion Patton (690) placed third with league crowns in boys basketball, girls golf and girls cross country. Draughn (597.5) won one title, in boys swimming, and placed fifth while East Burke (590) was sixth.

