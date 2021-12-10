Patton basketball: Tonight's varsity girls game canceled

From staff reports
The Patton girls basketball team's scheduled home game for tonight versus nonconference Asheville has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Lady Cougars' program, according to PHS administration.
The rest of the action will go on as planned, starting with the JV girls contest at 4 p.m. and followed by JV boys and, finally, varsity boys, which is scheduled to tip off at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers, off since Tuesday, now are scheduled to return to the court this coming Tuesday at East Burke.
