Patton beats West Caldwell 2-0, moves to 2nd round

The Patton boys soccer team struck early and padded its lead later on to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

In a game postponed one day due to rain, the No. 15 West seed Panthers (17-4-1) topped visiting No. 18 West seed West Caldwell 2-0 on Tuesday evening in Morganton. That sets up PHS with a long road trip to Trinity to face No. 2 West seed Wheatmore (19-0-4) in Thursday’s second round.

Patton jumped ahead early when Collin Callahan broke free from a crowd and used a Jacob Batz assist to beat the Warriors’ goalkeeper in the third minute. The lead grew to 2-0 midway through the second half when Alex Buckner put in a header off a corner kick and Xavier Bernabe assist.

Interspersed with those scores were a handful of spectacular saves by Panthers goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna, who has been a standout all season. Jimenez Luna survived three close-up shots from West Caldwell in the in the 29th minute, and made another incredible move to keep the Warriors off the board just before halftime.

He had two more notable saves in the second half, one early and one late, to secure the shutout.

“He’s brought a whole new dimension (to the team,” Scott said of Jimenez Luna. “The confidence that we have in him back there resonates all the way through, knowing that we can play the ball back to him. We have a lot of confidence that he’s going to stop anything that comes toward him.”

The goalkeeper deflected much of the praise to his teammates, but said his performance was a culmination of many years of hard work in practice.

“It was mostly the team today,” Jimenez Luna said. “We were all focused from the beginning. We knew it was going to be a tough game. Some of the moments were just reactions and things I’ve been working on since I was little in training.”

Patton had the luxury of playing ahead for nearly the entire game after the fast start, something Scott said was lacking in the final week of the regular season.

“We always focus on that first five minutes,” Scott said. “That’s where we’ve not done such a great job the last two games. But we focused really well, we played the ball really well and had real good movement and played the ball over. Collin had a great step into it and buried it in the back of the goal.”

Thursday’s matchup is versus the Piedmont 1A/2A Conference co-champions after Wheatmore tied both regular season matchups with co-champion Trinity. Wheatmore has outscored its opponents 109-17 this season and remains undefeated.

“We want to play solid defensively and look for opportunities,” Scott said. “Wheatmore is good. They score a lot of goals. We want to make sure we stop them, but look for our opportunities. I think it’ll be a good game.”