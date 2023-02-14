Neither thoughts of two earlier losses to Chase nor a rough-and-tumble matchup on Monday against the Trojans served as deterrents for the Patton boys basketball team in its quest to reach the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

The No. 4 seed Panthers put losses of 44-36 at home on Jan. 13 and 64-57 on Feb. 7 in Henrietta in the rearview mirror and battled through heavy contact and struggles at the free throw line to emerge victorious over No. 5 Chase 63-56 in the first round of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament in Morganton.

The win sent Patton (11-13) through to Wednesday’s semifinal round, when PHS will play No. 1 seed and host Hendersonville at 8:30 p.m. for the right to advance to Friday’s title contest.

Leading most of the way — 16-14 after the first quarter, 34-24 at halftime and 49-42 at the end of the third period — gave the Panthers the luxury of playing keep-away as much as they could throughout the fourth quarter.

And although the foul-shooting performance left something to be desired, Patton did just enough and buckled down on defense to come away with the seven-point victory.

“We came up with a game plan of what we were going to do against their triangle and 2 (defense),” PHS coach Dennis Brittain said. “We knew better figure out what we were going to do against (Chase post Landon Barnes) because he didn’t play the first time against us. I think it came down to putting in a game plan that you feel like gives you a chance to succeed, but that doesn’t really matter unless people execute.

“And I thought, for the most part, for the first three quarters we executed pretty well. There were some things we didn’t that happened in the game. But for the most part, I thought we really executed well.”

Jake Perry led Patton with 18 points, including back-to-back first-quarter baskets, a 3-pointer to end the first half, a three-point play in the third quarter and a 4 for 4 showing at the foul line in the fourth period. Randan Clarke added 17 points, including 11 in the game’s first 9 minutes and change and four in the contest’s final 49 seconds. Kaden Bostian also finished in double figures for PHS with 10 points, most notably a third-quarter 3.

Brady Chamberlain (seven points), Cody Bollinger (six), Chandler Rutherford (two), Nathan Waters (two) and Hartman (one) also scored for Patton.

Addison Archer (23 points), Kaynyn Dewberry (12) and Barnes (nine) led the way for Chase.

GIRLS

No. 4 Polk County 63, No. 5 Patton 34

The Lady Panthers (4-20) likely saw their season come to a close with Monday’s first-round league tournament loss in Columbus.

The PHS offense was balanced, scoring eight points apiece in the first two quarters and nine each in the last two, but not potent enough to keep up with the host Lady Wolverines, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and tournament host Hendersonville in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Patton’s deficit was 17-8 after a quarter, 31-16 by halftime and 45-25 at the end of the third period before host Polk County took the fourth quarter, as well, 14-9.

Karson Pinkerton led Patton with 14 points. She scored a basket and made 3 of 4 free throws in the first quarter, made two baskets and 2 of 3 foul shots in the second, and went 3 for 4 from the stripe in the third period.

Savanna Pinkerton (seven points), Kelsey Powell (four), Faith Webb (four), Allie Witherspoon (three) and Christina Skelly (two) completed the scoring for Patton.

Mia Bradley (24 points), Kylie Lewis (16) and Bailey Staton (12) all finished in double figures for Polk County.