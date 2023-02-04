Seniors Kaden Bostian and Randan Clarke made the most of their home finale for the Patton boys basketball team while helping coach Dennis Brittain secure a milestone victory and keeping the Panthers’ hopes alive for another state playoffs appearance.

Behind 23 combined points from the seniors on Senior Night and 20 points from junior Brady Chamberlain, the Panthers claimed a 60-53 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory over visiting Brevard on Friday night in Morganton.

Bostian, with 12 points, and Clarke, with 11, followed Chamberlain in the Panthers’ scoring column.

In doing so, the Panthers (10-11, 5-5 MF7) gave Brittain his 150th coaching victory at Patton. However, Brittain didn’t mention his milestone in praising his team’s effort for getting a season split with Brevard. The Panthers lost 70-61 to the Blue Devils on Jan. 10 in Brevard.

“We’ve been really close against really good teams,” Brittain said. "It feels good to break through and finish the game against a really good team. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. We’re trying to keep alive a 10-year streak and get in the state playoffs for an 11th straight year.”

The Panthers never trailed as Chamberlain buried two free throws with 5:13 left in the first quarter. Then, Clarke put back a missed shot for 4-0 lead with 4:40 left. The Panthers built an 18-5 advantage after Bostian buried the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 35 seconds left in the period. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer pulled the Devils within 18-8 entering the second quarter.

Brevard opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer to get the Blue Devils within 18-11. However, the Panthers answered with a put-back basket by Clarke, a 3-pointer by Jake Perry, a pair of free throws by Clarke and a bucket by Chamberlain for a 27-11 lead with 3:54 left in the half.

The Panthers led 32-20 at halftime and 42-28 with 4:49 left in the third quarter following a put-back basket by Chandler Rutherford. The Blue Devils answered with nine straight points to pull within 42-37 with 2:38 left in the quarter and still trailed by five, at 48-43, entering the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils eventually rallied to within three, at 54-51, after Dillon Galloway converted a basket and a free throw with 2:48 left in the game. However, the Panthers made 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch to finish off the seven-point victory.

“We’ve got to keep working,” said Brittain. "It’s been a rough season, but this team has kept coming back and never quit. We’ve got to keep getting better.”

In addition to Chamberlain, Bostian and Clarke, the Panthers also got six points apiece from Rutherford and Perry, three from Bryson Handley and two from Cody Bollinger.

GIRLS

Brevard 62, Patton 42

The Lady Blue Devils seized a 20-point victory in MF7 action but didn’t spoil Patton’s recognition of eight Lady Panthers seniors playing their last home game Friday night, Patton coach Autumn Helms said.

“It was a good night for eight seniors,” Helms said. "The younger girls were cheering on the seniors, and the seniors were encouraging the underclassmen.”

The Lady Panthers recognized seniors Faith Webb, Riley Berry, Kelsey Powell, Nicole Beckmann, Savanna Pinkerton, Christina Skelly, Jayla Mosteller and Allie Witherspoon in a pregame ceremony. By game’s end, Skelly scored a team-high 12 points as the seniors combined for 28 of the team’s points. Skelly was followed by Powell’s nine, Pinkerton’s three, Webb’s two and Mosteller’s two.

The Lady Panthers (3-18, 3-7 MF7) also got 11 points from freshman Karson Pinkerton, two from junior Lindsey Devine and one from freshman Aniya Williams.

The Lady Panthers battled evenly in the first quarter with the Lady Blue Devils until Brevard banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 12-9 advantage. The Lady Blue Devils then outscored the Lady Panthers 20-8 in the second quarter for a 32-17 advantage by halftime and built a 45-26 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Despite the loss, the Lady Panthers improved on a 70-18 loss to the Lady Blue Devils in January at Brevard.

“We have improved each game this season,” Helms said. “We have grown up so much this season.”

JV BOYS

Patton 49, Brevard 39

Brady Davis and Nathan Waters scored 12 points apiece to lead the host JV Panthers to a league victory at home Friday in Morganton.

After building an 18-14 advantage by the end of the first quarter, the Panthers used a 14-1 run in the second quarter to claim a 32-15 lead by halftime. They led 41-24 after three quarters en route to the 10-point victory.

JV GIRLS

Patton 22, Brevard 14

The JV Lady Panthers outscored Brevard 11-2 in the second quarter to seize control en route to a conference win Friday at home in Morganton. The Lady Panthers led 3-2 after one quarter before claiming a 14-4 halftime lead and 19-12 advantage after three quarters against the Lady Blue Devils.

Abigail Carpenter’s eight points led a balanced Lady Panthers attack.