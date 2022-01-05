Patton boys best E. Rutherford in MF7 battle

“(My hot start was due to) our defense. We were active with our hands, and my teammates did a great job finding me with the ball so I could attack. I think part of it was just getting to the paint. Sometimes, we get too three-heavy. If we attack the basket, no one can stop us, I don’t think.”

It was the Panthers’ first game in 13 days after an idle holiday break, meaning there was just a little time for the other “R and R” before preparations for playing the Cavaliers began.

“We took a couple days off for the holidays, but then we practiced mainly every day,” Rudisill said.

PHS coach Dennis Brittain joined Rudisill in praising the late efforts of Perry and Miller.

“Connor had another big night for us offensively, but I think (Perry’s) six and (Miller’s) six points in the fourth quarter were huge,” Brittain said. “Mainly in the press and transition, those were some really big buckets to kind of pick up the slack when they did a better job on Connor in the fourth quarter.