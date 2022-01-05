Patton boys best E. Rutherford in MF7 battle

In a battle the entire way, the Patton boys basketball team secured a key Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference win thanks to big efforts from two seniors early and two sophomores late.
Veterans Connor Rudisill and Waylon Rutherford buoyed the Panthers in the first two quarters before reserves Jake Perry and Ethan Miller salted it away for the hosts in the final minutes in a 73-67 victory over East Rutherford on Tuesday night.
Rudisill piled up 15 of Patton’s 21 first-quarter points and had 21 by halftime and Rutherford scored 10 points in 3:56 spanning the first two periods before Perry and Miller scored six apiece in the final frame, including the final four points of the contest from Miller.
Rudisill converted a three-point play with 1:42 to go to give PHS a 7-0 run to end the game after the Cavaliers had taken a 67-66 advantage just 17 seconds earlier. Those were the final two lead changes in a game that featured a combined total of 28 lead changes and ties.
Rudisill finished with a game-high 34 points for Patton (8-3, 2-0 MF7), whose offense thrived at times in the fast pace of the game.
“The coaches emphasized this entire week “R and R.” That stands for rebound and run,” Rudisill said. “So, it’s important that we box out, grab the rebound and push it. We play our best basketball when we’re able to run it in transition.
“(My hot start was due to) our defense. We were active with our hands, and my teammates did a great job finding me with the ball so I could attack. I think part of it was just getting to the paint. Sometimes, we get too three-heavy. If we attack the basket, no one can stop us, I don’t think.”
It was the Panthers’ first game in 13 days after an idle holiday break, meaning there was just a little time for the other “R and R” before preparations for playing the Cavaliers began.
“We took a couple days off for the holidays, but then we practiced mainly every day,” Rudisill said.
PHS coach Dennis Brittain joined Rudisill in praising the late efforts of Perry and Miller.
“Connor had another big night for us offensively, but I think (Perry’s) six and (Miller’s) six points in the fourth quarter were huge,” Brittain said. “Mainly in the press and transition, those were some really big buckets to kind of pick up the slack when they did a better job on Connor in the fourth quarter.
Added Rudisill: “Big shout-out to Jake and Ethan. They came in in the fourth quarter when (East Rutherford) started denying me the ball, and Jake and Ethan really stepped up and got us some big-time buckets to close the game.”
In addition to Rudisill’s 34, Rutherford finished the game with 13 points and Perry also was in double figures with 10.
Brittain was less satisfied with the hosts’ defensive effort, however.
“The fact that we gave up eight 3s was not good,” Brittain said. “Give them credit for knocking shots down, but I’d say at least seven of those eight were pretty much wide-open, uncontested shots. Our defensive effort was not what it needed to be guarding their shooters.
“I don’t think they hurt us that bad inside, I just think we didn’t do a good job of communicating, talking and defending the 3-point shot. We’ve got to be better.”
Patton goes on the road to face MF7 opponent R-S Central in Rutherfordton on Friday.
GIRLS
East Rutherford 70, Patton 44
The Lady Panthers (0-11, 0-2 MF7) saw a 16-7 lead at the 1:59 mark of the first quarter vanish quickly as the visiting Lady Cavaliers outscored them 27-1 into the halftime break. Cierra Lail’s free throw was PHS’ only point in the second period.
For Patton, already playing without starting guard Haven Duckworth, the loss was compounded by an apparent knee injury for fellow starter Hayley Caraway before the game was even three minutes old.
Patton kept better pace in the third and fourth frames, but the damage already was done as the hosts stayed winless on the winter.
PHS was led by two players in double-digit scoring, Kelsey Powell (12) and Savanna Pinkerton (11). Pinkerton made two 3-pointers and all of Kierra Teeters’ nine points came on makes from beyond the arc.
Lail (six), Allie Witherspoon and Danielle Wojcik (three apiece) complemented the scoring effort for the Lady Panthers.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.