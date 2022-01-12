Patton boys breeze past Brevard 73-45 to 3-0 in MF7 play

Before tipoff Tuesday night, Patton boys basketball coach Dennis Brittain was a little concerned with his team’s preparation.
The Panthers had played just one game in 20 days, had their contest last Friday postponed and were shorthanded during what little bit of practice they had leading up to Tuesday, when they had just nine players dressed out.
Come game-time, however, none of that showed.
The Panthers opened up a double-digit lead in less than five minutes and never surrendered it the rest of the way, easily getting past Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Brevard at home, 73-45, to move to 3-0 in league action.
Senior Waylon Rutherford scored 11 first-quarter points as PHS led 20-7, and made the final basket of the opening half after back-to-back buckets by Randan Clarke to push the advantage to its highest point before the intermission of 16 points.
The second half was no different as Patton led by as many as 20 in the third quarter before cruising to the 28-point victory that moved the hosts to 9-3 overall.
“It’s important winning at home in the conference at any time,” Brittain said. “It was subtraction and addition. We had a few people back and were missing some people. It’s a sign of the times right now. To be able to continuously adapt and find a way to win (is good). Everyone else is having to do it, too. We’ve got to keep finding ways to win.”
Perhaps the biggest story of the night was the return of senior point guard Quentin Rice. He suffered a wrist injury way back in the second game of the season, a 102-76 win at Draughn on Nov. 24 and hadn’t played since.
In his PHS home debut, Rice scored seven points, including a first-quarter 3-pointer, and added 11 assists on big baskets by Rutherford, Clarke, Connor Rudisill and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, the last of which was a Rutherford dunk with 6:22 remaining that made it 61-35.
“It was great and a fun time,” Rice said. “My teammates and my coaches, I’m just thanking them for putting me in this spot and keeping my head high and believing in me at all times.
“It just felt good. I was trusting in myself. I knew I could do it. I had to trust and believe in myself that (my wrist) was fully healed and I could go and compete at a high level again.”
Rutherford finished with a game-high 25 points and Cantrell-Vazquez joined him in double figures with 11 points. The latter also was part of Patton’s fast start with an early rebound basket that made it 6-0 in the hosts’ favor.
Cantrell-Vazquez noted that the Panthers will have to keep showing up ready to play in order to hang with the MF7’s other serious contenders, like Hendersonville and R-S Central.
“We just wanted to come out and start strong,” he said. “The last few weeks, we’d been starting out slow and struggling offensively. So, we just wanted to step it up tonight.”
Jake Perry (nine points), Rudisill (eight), Anthony Feaster-Hicks (five), and Clarke and Lansing Butler (four apiece) also scored for Patton, which next plays Friday at Chase.
GIRLS
Brevard 64, Patton 40
The Lady Panthers (0-12, 0-3 MF7) couldn’t keep pace in a game where they were missing three of their top four scorers on the season, remaining winless on the winter.
Usual starters Cierra Lail, Hayley Caraway and Haven Duckworth collectively average north of 17 points per game, but Patton had none of the three at its disposal in Tuesday night’s home loss.
Patton did briefly lead early after Kierra Teeters’ hook shot and Kelsey Powell’s driving layup made it 4-0 just over a minute in, but it mostly was the Lady Blue Devils’ game to lose after that as the visitors then went on an 8-0 run and led 20-10 after a quarter of play.
Powell (15 points) and Teeters (12) both finished in double-digit scoring.
New starters Savanna Pinkerton (seven points), Allie Witherspoon (four) and Nicole Cha (two) accounted for the rest of the points as the hosts’ bench was held scoreless.
Shaniya Cook (21 points) and Liz Chapman (17) were in double digits for the victorious visitors.
