Patton boys breeze past Brevard 73-45 to 3-0 in MF7 play

Before tipoff Tuesday night, Patton boys basketball coach Dennis Brittain was a little concerned with his team’s preparation.

The Panthers had played just one game in 20 days, had their contest last Friday postponed and were shorthanded during what little bit of practice they had leading up to Tuesday, when they had just nine players dressed out.

Come game-time, however, none of that showed.

The Panthers opened up a double-digit lead in less than five minutes and never surrendered it the rest of the way, easily getting past Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Brevard at home, 73-45, to move to 3-0 in league action.

Senior Waylon Rutherford scored 11 first-quarter points as PHS led 20-7, and made the final basket of the opening half after back-to-back buckets by Randan Clarke to push the advantage to its highest point before the intermission of 16 points.

The second half was no different as Patton led by as many as 20 in the third quarter before cruising to the 28-point victory that moved the hosts to 9-3 overall.