Patton boys can’t close gap in 69-53 loss to W. Caldwell

The Patton boys basketball team dropped a nonconference home game to West Caldwell Warriors on Tuesday in Morganton, 69-53.

With the loss, the Panthers fell to 3-5 on the season, but sport a 1-0 mark in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.

For most of the game, it looked like the outcome would be a war of attrition. Every time West Caldwell threatened to put the game out of reach, Patton battled back with scrappy defense and gutsy finishes in traffic to stay in the game.

When West Caldwell sophomore Jordan Patterson dropped a pair of 3-pointers in less than a minute in the third, Patton guards Jake Perry and Brady Chamberlain kept the hosts within eight with a pair of baskets on the other end.

Moments later, senior guard Tristan Harper threatened to put the game out of reach with what would have been his sixth 3 of the night, but the ball rolled out and Randan Clarke scored on the other end with a fast-break bucket that cut the lead back to five.

However, the biggest blow Patton took in the game didn’t come from beyond the arc or the stingy Warrior full-court press, but from the referee’s whistle. A little over a minute into the fourth quarter, Perry was hit with his fourth foul. With Patton’s leading scorer on the bench, West Caldwell was finally able to open the game up. The score was 61-48 when Patton coach Dennis Brittain finally called a timeout and reinserted Perry into the lineup.

West Caldwell pushed the advantage to 16, though, and with 1:14 left in the game, Brittain pulled his starters and West Caldwell followed suit moments later.

It was a tighter game than the opening period foreshadowed. The Warriors jumped out to a big lead early and the Panthers, who did not lead in the game, were never fully able to recover.

West Cadwell hit Patton with a little bit of everything in the opening salvo, starting with patient offense, working the ball around methodically, looking for a seam in the Panthers’ zone.

Once the Warriors found the opening, it resulted in a quick pair of 3s — one from Patterson and one from Harper. Perry answered back from beyond the arc, but the Warriors stepped up the onslaught another notch, hitting Patton with a barrage of steals, offensive rebounds, 3-pointers and open layups. Harper hit a second and third shot from downtown in the quarter and West Caldwell led 23-11 when the buzzer sounded.

Patton fought back in the second with an early 3 from Bryson Handley and a pair of gutsy finishes from Perry and Haidyn Hartman. Hartman left the game clutching his face after his hotly contested bucket in traffic and did not return. Patton said Hartman suffered an abrasion above his eye, and it was too early to tell whether he would be able to play against Mitchell on Thursday.

Harper eventually got his sixth and then seventh 3s, leading the way for West Caldwell with 25 points. Malek Patterson added 21 for the Warriors and Jordan Patterson chipped in 14.

Despite foul trouble down the stretch, Perry led the way for Patton with 16 points. Clarke was key on the offensive glass for the Panthers and added 13 points. Brady Chamberlain contributed 10.

GIRLS

Hibriten 63, Patton 9

Playing a non-league game on the road in Lenoir, Patton (0-9) fell by 54 to remain winless this winter on Tuesday evening.

Patton fell behind 24-0 after a quarter, 45-3 by halftime and 57-6 at the end of the third frame.

PHS scored all of its points on 3-pointers as Savanna Pinkerton hit one apiece in the second and third periods and Kelsey Powell added one in the fourth.

Alley Oliver (15 points), Zoey Walker (13) and Katie Story (12) led Hibriten in scoring.