Patton boys can’t rekindle magic at W. Caldwell

GAMEWELL — After scoring down-to-the-wire wins at West Caldwell in back-to-back seasons, the Patton boys basketball team couldn’t rekindle that magic.

As the series shifted from a league matchup to a nonconference contest this year, the Panthers dropped Wednesday evening’s boys-only meeting by a 69-60 margin.

Jan. 7’s conference clash in Gamewell was won 69-68 on a buzzer-beater in regulation, serving as a nice follow-up to the Panthers' thrilling double overtime victory at the horn at WC on Jan. 28, 2020.

But this time, the Warriors defended their home court successfully.

Led by 10 first-quarter points from Jakobi Hood, West Caldwell opened up a 37-29 advantage at halftime. The Panthers then closed to within two, 43-41, by outscoring the hosts 12-6 in the third quarter on the strength of 3-pointers by Connor Rudisill and Ethan Miller.

But the Warriors’ Malek Patterson took over from there, scoring eight of his game-high 23 points in the final frame and going 6 for 6 from the foul line over the final eight minutes to secure the win.