Patton boys can’t rekindle magic at W. Caldwell

GAMEWELL — After scoring down-to-the-wire wins at West Caldwell in back-to-back seasons, the Patton boys basketball team couldn’t rekindle that magic.
As the series shifted from a league matchup to a nonconference contest this year, the Panthers dropped Wednesday evening’s boys-only meeting by a 69-60 margin.
Jan. 7’s conference clash in Gamewell was won 69-68 on a buzzer-beater in regulation, serving as a nice follow-up to the Panthers' thrilling double overtime victory at the horn at WC on Jan. 28, 2020.
But this time, the Warriors defended their home court successfully.
Led by 10 first-quarter points from Jakobi Hood, West Caldwell opened up a 37-29 advantage at halftime. The Panthers then closed to within two, 43-41, by outscoring the hosts 12-6 in the third quarter on the strength of 3-pointers by Connor Rudisill and Ethan Miller.
But the Warriors’ Malek Patterson took over from there, scoring eight of his game-high 23 points in the final frame and going 6 for 6 from the foul line over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Nine more points from Rudisill in the fourth quarter and another 3, this one from Kaden Bostian, weren’t enough to close the gap.
Rudisill led Patton with 20 points and was joined in double figures by fellow senior Waylon Rutherford with 12. Brayden Vess drained a first-quarter 3 and finished with seven points and Anthony Feaster-Hicks and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez supplied five apiece.
Bostian and Lansing Butler (four apiece) and Miller completed the scoring for PHS (4-2).
For the Warriors, Patterson was followed closely by Hood with 19 points. Mason Anthony (eight points) and Kayvin Felder and Tristan Harper (six apiece) complemented the victorious effort.
The Panthers will be back in action this evening with another nonconference game, this one at home versus Asheville. The Patton girls will return to the court today, as well.
