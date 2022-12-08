Patton boys drop 2nd straight with 70-49 loss to Maiden

The Patton boys basketball team suffered its second straight loss, falling to nonconference opponent Maiden 70-49 late Wednesday at home in Morganton.

The setback dropped the Panthers to 1-3 early in the season.

PHS kept it close early, trailing 12-8 after one quarter after a pair of Jake Perry baskets and 33-25 at halftime thanks to six second-period points from Randan Clarke, but the Blue Devils began pulling away after the intermission thanks to a wealth of athleticism and length.

Maiden’s Chris Culliver and Raheim Misher combined for a 13-3 visitors’ run to open the third frame to a 46-28 advantage, only interrupted by a Kaden Bostian 3-pointer for Patton.

The lead was trimmed to 14 at 52-38 at the end of the third on five points by Brady Chamberlain, a Bryson Handley 3 and another Clarke bucket, but Maiden went on a 10-2 spree early in the fourth quarter to build the lead up to 20 points, 62-42.

After a Chamberlain steal-and-score, the Blue Devils also ended the game on an 8-5 run with Cody Bollinger’s 3-pointer and Nathan Waters’ basket serving as the final points for PHS.

Clarke (12 points), Chamberlain (10), Perry (eight), Bostian (six) and Handley (six) led the hosts’ scoring.

Jalen Robinson (23 points), who hit five 3s, paced Maiden, along with Misher (19) and Culliver (17).

GIRLS

Maiden 56, Patton 41

The Lady Panthers (0-5) far surpassed their previous high in scoring of 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to score their first victory in non-league play late Wednesday in Morganton.

Behind four points apiece from Lindsey Devine and Karson Pinkerton, Patton eclipsed the mark by halftime as the hosts trailed 30-15 at the break.

A 10-2 run early in the second half, including nine straight PHS points from Kelsey Powell, brought the Panthers within 11, but the deficit was back to 15 by the end of the third frame with Maiden on a 10-0 run that spanned the final two periods.

Powell finished with 13 points to lead the hosts, who also got seven points apiece from Devine and Christina Skelly and five each from Savanna Pinkerton and Faith Webb.

Kennedie Noble topped the Lady Blue Devils with 25 points, including the team’s first six and 16 in the first half. Khiara Culliver added 18.