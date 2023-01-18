Patton boys drop MF7 home game to Hendersonville

The Patton boys basketball team dropped a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference home game to Hendersonville on Tuesday night, 65-53, in Morganton.

The first half was a tale of two quarters. For the Bearcats, the points came fast and furious early — a midrange jumper, a couple of fastbreak layups and a pair of putbacks — all in the game’s first four minutes.

Patton junior guard Jake Perry hit a 3-pointer in the middle of the run to let the Bearcats know the Panthers weren’t going to fold easily. But then, on the break, Hendersonville got a huge dunk, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy.

Moments later, the Bearcats added another dunk and the score was 18-4 and Patton coach Dennis Brittain called a timeout to regroup.

PHS’ Brady Chamberlain came out of the huddle to hit a quick layup in traffic, but then it was back to work for Hendersonville, which converted a three-point play, extending the Bearcat lead to 15.

As has been the case all year, though, Patton didn’t go away. In the second quarter, in the face of a scrappy Panthers defense, Hendersonville mistakes came nearly as fast as the buckets came in the first. Patton defenders buzzed around the Bearcats, causing missed layups, an air ball from downtown, bobbled passes and whistles for traveling. Halfway through the period, the lead was down to nine.

When Hendersonville was assessed a technical foul, Perry hit a free throw and the lead was eight. Moments later, Cody Bollinger added another to cut the lead to seven.

The offensive trouble continued for Hendersonville and Patton (6-10, 2-4 MF7) kept chipping away at the lead. With 2 minutes to go in the first half, the gym exploded when Randan Clarke dropped in a low post shot to cut it to three.

The crowd stayed in the game, erupting again when Chandler Rutherford added two more to bring the Panthers to within one. But that was a close as they got.

The Bearcats came out of the locker room hanging on to a five-point lead, which quickly was extended to seven on another dunk.

Patton was able to get the lead back down to five one more time with 4 minutes to go in the period on a 3 from Bryson Handley, but Hendersonville answered back with a pair of free throws and a 3.

Patton tried to mount another run in the fourth, cutting the lead to eight with 2 minutes left in the game, but couldn’t close any further.

Jacobi Simpson was the game’s leading scorer for Hendersonville with 23 points. Malachi Simpson added 17 and C.J. Landrum chipped another 11 for the Bearcats.

Patton was led by Brady Chamberlain with 16 points. Perry (nine points), Handley (eight) and Clarke (six) also helped lead the effort.

GIRLS

Hendersonville 70, Patton 27

The Lady Panthers (2-15, 2-4) lost a home league contest late Tuesday in Morganton to the Lady Bearcats in mercy-rule fashion.

Hendersonville got the fastbreak going from the opening tip, but struggled to make it meaningful in the game’s opening minutes. On offense, the Lady Panthers surprised the Bearcats with a pair of quick buckets, followed by an early 3 by Savanna Pinkerton to open up a 7-2 lead 3 minutes in.

From there, though, 6-foot-2 Hendersoville center Catherine Clemente put an end to the early Patton run. Towering over the PHS defenders, she grabbed a lob and converted without even bringing the ball down below head level. Moments later, she scored two more off an easy offensive board and then added two more on a fastbreak layup on the very next play.

From there, it was a team effort with Hendersonville leading 19-10 at the end of the first quarter despite Pinkerton’s second 3, which banked off the glass as the buzzer sounded.

Patton’s problems were compounded in the second quarter. Less than a minute in, Christina Skelly sat down with her third foul and then, late in the quarter, Faith Webb crumpled to the ground holding her mouth. She got up and walked to the locker room and returned to start the third period, but by that point, Hendersonville had a commanding 36-13 lead.

The second half was more of the same with Hendersonville outscoring Patton 34-14.

Mia Hanson and A.J. Jackson led the way for the Bearcats with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Pinkerton led Patton with 11 points while Skelly and Webb bounced back from their second-quarter setbacks to chip in seven each.

JV BOYS

Hendersonville 50, Patton 49

The JV Panthers (8-7, 3-3 MF7) slipped to .500 in league play with a narrow home loss on Tuesday in Morganton.

Brady Davis (16 points) and Laine Barrier (eight) paced Patton in the loss.

JV GIRLS

Hendersonville 46, Patton 6

The JV Lady Panthers (3-8, 2-3 MF7) fell below an even record in conference play with a mercy-rule home loss Tuesday in Morganton.

Abigail Carpenter (five points) and Jincy Gibby (one) scored for PHS.