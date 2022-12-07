Patton boys drop tight one vs. Newton-Conover

The Patton boys basketball team dropped a tight nonconference game to Newton-Conover at home in Morganton on Tuesday, 45-43.

It wasn’t the wild scooping layup by Newton-Conover’s Zion White that won the game or the acrobatic fader that sent Patton’s Brady Chamberlain crashing to the ground. Instead, it was something a little more mundane — four free throws in the last minute of the game — that propelled the Red Devils to the narrow victory.

Moments after Chamberlain’s late fourth-quarter fader and subsequent free throw tied the game at 41, Newton-Conover’s Zyon Chambers knocked down the first two free throws. These were followed by another pair from Luke Wilkinson to extend the lead to four.

There were more missed opportunities at the line for Newton-Conover in the closing seconds, but they didn’t matter any more than Randan Clarke’s buzzer beating putback that trimmed the Red Devils’ final lead to two.

All that action came at the end of a wild game that saw acrobatic layups, wild out-of-control drives to the basket and plenty of swats, slaps and takeaways on defense.

For the first 12 ½ minutes of the second half, neither team led by more than two. White’s acrobatic layup with 3:15 remaining finally brought that streak to an end, giving the Red Devils a three-point lead and a chance to make it four at the line. White missed the free throw and 6-6 sophomore Landen Lyerly grabbed the offensive rebound, but couldn’t finish on the putback.

It was a problem that haunted Lyerly and his 6-7 teammate Chambers all night. The Red Devils’ twin bigs dominated the offensive glass, but struggled to finish in the face of the swarming Panther defense.

While the free-throw line ultimately won the game for Newton-Conover, it was the only thing that kept Patton in the game early on. Eleven first-half team fouls by Newton-Conover gave the Panthers (1-2) plenty of opportunities at the line despite scoring only one field goal in the game’s first 13 minutes. By halftime, 12 of Patton’s 22 points came on free throws.

White led the way for Newton-Conover with 15 points and Chambers added nine.

Patton was paced by Chamberlain with 11 and junior Jake Perry with nine points.

GIRLS

Newton-Conover 58, Patton 13

The Lady Panthers (0-4) dropped a non-league game to the Lady Red Devils on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, opening up with a 10-0 run. Patton broke the streak with a quick bucket by senior center Allie Witherspoon. The Lady Red Devils kept the pressure on, however, forcing 14 Patton turnovers in the first quarter alone.

At the other end, they piled on the points behind senior point guard Cassidy Geddes, who knocked down a 3 from long distance and added another three the old fashioned way. At the end of the quarter, the Lady Panthers trailed 32-5 and, from there, Newton-Conover hit cruise control and coasted to the 45-point victory.

Geddes finished with 18 for the Red Devils and Alaysia Hewitt chipped 15.

Patton was paced by Karson Pinkerton with six.