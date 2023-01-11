Patton boys fall shy at Brevard 70-63

BREVARD — A long trip up the mountain resulted in a narrow Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference loss for the Patton boys basketball team, 70-63 at Brevard.

The Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MF7), who slipped to .500 in league play with the defeat, trailed 19-6 after a quarter before closing slightly to 29-24 at halftime. But the host Blue Devils took a 24-18 edge in the third frame to go up double digits, 53-42, before the visitors won the fourth quarter 21-17 to put the game at its final seven-point deficit.

Brady Chamberlain led the late effort with nine fourth-quarter points, including a 4 for 6 showing at the foul line. Haidyn Hartman had five points in the period and Randan Clarke supplied four more late.

A Kaden Bostian 3-pointer highlighted the first quarter for PHS. Clarke scored three buckets to lead the visitors’ second-quarter scoring before Bryson Handley scored all seven of his points in the third frame, which also saw Clarke score six more points.

Overall, Clarke led Patton with 16 points and Chamberlain joined him in double figures with 15.

Hartman (nine), Bostian (eight), Handley (seven), Jake Perry (two), Chandler Rutherford (two), Desmond Sexton (two) and Nathan Waters (two) completed the scoring for the Panthers.

Eli Griffen’s game-high 29 points led host Brevard, which had two more double-digit scorers in Tre Crite (12) and Jaylen Brown (11).

GIRLS

Brevard 70, Patton 18

The Lady Panthers (1-14, 1-3 MF7) couldn’t make it two league victories in a row, falling in mercy-rule fashion late Tuesday in Brevard.

Patton’s deficit was 22-8 after a quarter, 41-11 at halftime after the Lady Blue Devils held a 19-3 second-period edge, and 63-15 after three quarters as the Lady Panthers suffered a 22-4 deficit in the third quarter. The hosts took the fourth frame, which was played with a running clock, 7-3.

Karson Pinkerton scored four points in the first quarter and Faith Webb hit a second-quarter 3-pointer. Savanna Pinkerton scored all three points for PHS in the fourth quarter.

Savanna Pinkerton also led Patton for the game with five points while Karson Pinkerton finished with the aforementioned four. Webb (three), Jayla Mosteller (two), Christina Skelly (two) and Allie Witherspoon (two) finished up the scoring tally for the visitors.

Shaniya Cook (22 points) and Liz Chapman (16) reached double-figures for the host Lady Blue Devils.