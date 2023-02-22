CONCORD — The Patton boys basketball team saw its season come to a close in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs on Tuesday night.

The No. 26 West seed Panthers traveled to No. 7 Jay M. Robinson and fell 72-37. The win advanced the Bulldogs (21-6) to Thursday’s second round to host No. 23 West seed Walkertown (12-13), which upset No. 10 West seed Monroe (12-10) on Tuesday.

Patton fell behind 20-6 after one quarter. The hosts then held a 20-11 advantage in the second quarter to lead big at the half, 40-17. Patton outscored the hosts by a slight 14-13 margin in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers (12-14) still trailed 53-31 heading into the final 8 minutes. Jay M. Robinson topped that span 15-6 to win by 35 points.

Brady Chamberlain was the Panthers’ only double-digit scorer, posting 12 points. He scored two baskets in the first period, one in the second and three in the fourth to lead the way.

Kaden Bostian hit one 3-pointer apiece in the middle periods on his way to an eight-point performance. Chandler Rutherford hit one basket apiece across the final three frames to score six points.

Jake Perry scored three points, Cody Bollinger and Randan Clarke tallied two apiece, and Cayden Roscoe and Nathan Waters both dropped in a bucket late in the going to tally two points each, as well.

The Bulldogs placed three scorers in double figures, led by Terrell Parker’s 21, with 15 of those coming in the second half. Jermaine Gray (15 points) and Zi’Kei Wheeler (10) also helped lead Jay M. Robinson. Londen Roseman added nine points in the win for the hosts.