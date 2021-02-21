Patton boys, Freedom girls open playoffs at home; Patton girls hit road

In what will be just the Panthers’ third all-time home playoff game, they open with No. 10 seed Shelby (13-1), who tied for the Southwestern 2A Conference title and lost a draw to R-S Central. The Panthers and Golden Lions squared off in Shelby last postseason, also in the round of 32, with Shelby winning 82-63 on its way to a co-state title. The winner of the teams’ matchup will next face No. 2 R-S Central or No. 15 Forest Hills on Thursday.

Patton, who last week wrapped up its first-ever perfect regular season and second all-time league regular-season title, was seeded seventh out of nine conference champions in a process done by random draw.

Freedom is seeded No. 1 for a second straight season and fourth time in the last six years, a span during which the Lady Patriots have been seeded no lower than third. It’s Freedom’s 23rd straight playoff trip, 17 of those coming under coach Amber Reddick, who’s two career wins shy of 375.

Freedom has won at least one playoff game in a county-record 14 straight seasons and puts that impressive streak on the line Tuesday against No. 16 North Buncombe (11-3). The Black Hawks handed the No. 2 seed in the bracket, Enka, its lone loss in the teams’ second meeting of the year on Feb. 5 at Enka.