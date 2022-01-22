Patton boys get season sweep of Polk

COLUMBUS — The Patton boys basketball team secured a season sweep of Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Polk County, 63-45, on the road late Saturday.
The Panthers, who moved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the league with their victory, already had defeated the Wolverines, 81-48, at home on Dec. 17.
Patton already had earned a double-digit lead, 19-7, after a quarter of play and led by 14, 38-24, at the half. A couple of usual suspects, seniors Waylon Rutherford and Connor Rudisill, did much of the early lifting with 13 and 11 points, respectively, at the intermission.
For Rutherford, that included a 4 for 4 performance at the free throw line and a 3-pointer near the end of the first half. Rudisill hit two field goals apiece across the first two quarters.
Rudisill stayed hot after the break, scoring five points in the third and four more in the final frame to finish with a team-leading 20 points. Rutherford finished with 15 points.
Also of note late, senior point guard Quentin Rice went 4 for 4 from the stripe in the fourth period to help keep the hosts well at bay. He finished with nine points.
Randan Clarke (seven points), Jake Perry four, DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez and Anthony Feaster-Hicks (three apiece) and Brady Chamberlain (two) also scored for the visitors in the win.
Polk County’s Dominique Carson led all scorers on the evening with 26 points.
PHS next plays on Wednesday at R-S Central that was postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19 issues. They play on the road in MF7 action again on Friday at East Rutherford.
The Panthers’ next scheduled home game in Feb. 1 versus the Hilltoppers.
GIRLS
Polk County 47, Patton 25
The Lady Panthers (0-13, 0-4 MF7) led, 11-10, after a quarter, but fell behind 22-19 by halftime before being shut out for the entire fourth quarter and limping to the finish line with a 19-6 fourth-quarter disadvantage.
The game at PHS on Dec. 17 was much closer as the Lady Wolverines won just 28-23.
Savanna Pinkerton led Patton with 12 points. Only three other Lady Panthers scored, including Kelsey Powell (five points) and Hayley Caraway and Cierra Lail (four apiece).
Olivia Overholt (game-high 22 points) and Kylie Lewis (10) finished in double figures for the host Lady Wolverines.
