Patton boys get season sweep of Polk

COLUMBUS — The Patton boys basketball team secured a season sweep of Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Polk County, 63-45, on the road late Saturday.

The Panthers, who moved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the league with their victory, already had defeated the Wolverines, 81-48, at home on Dec. 17.

Patton already had earned a double-digit lead, 19-7, after a quarter of play and led by 14, 38-24, at the half. A couple of usual suspects, seniors Waylon Rutherford and Connor Rudisill, did much of the early lifting with 13 and 11 points, respectively, at the intermission.

For Rutherford, that included a 4 for 4 performance at the free throw line and a 3-pointer near the end of the first half. Rudisill hit two field goals apiece across the first two quarters.

Rudisill stayed hot after the break, scoring five points in the third and four more in the final frame to finish with a team-leading 20 points. Rutherford finished with 15 points.

Also of note late, senior point guard Quentin Rice went 4 for 4 from the stripe in the fourth period to help keep the hosts well at bay. He finished with nine points.