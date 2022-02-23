Patton boys handle business in 1st round vs. CSD

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Patton boys basketball team has advanced in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

The Panthers, the No. 13 seed in the 2A West bracket, handled business at home in the first round on Tuesday night, topping No. 20 Community School of Davidson by a 70-54 final score.

It puts PHS back in the second round — where at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night in Mount Airy it will visit No. 4 North Surry — after last year’s postseason trip ended in the opening round of an abbreviated tournament.

The Panthers (16-8) were led by seniors Quentin Rice and Connor Rudisill, who scored 18 points apiece in what mostly likely was their final home game at Patton High School.

In the fourth quarter, the Spartans were unable to mount a comeback and the Panthers salted away the game behind 12 fourth-quarter points from Rudisill and a pair of late free throws from Rice.

Rice — who scored just two of his points in the first half and had struggled from long range —opened up the hosts’ offense in the third quarter. With 5:19 remaining, he hit a 3-pointer and then followed it up with a transition layup moments later to give the Panthers a 10-point lead.