Patton boys handle business in 1st round vs. CSD

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Patton boys basketball team has advanced in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
The Panthers, the No. 13 seed in the 2A West bracket, handled business at home in the first round on Tuesday night, topping No. 20 Community School of Davidson by a 70-54 final score.
It puts PHS back in the second round — where at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night in Mount Airy it will visit No. 4 North Surry — after last year’s postseason trip ended in the opening round of an abbreviated tournament.
The Panthers (16-8) were led by seniors Quentin Rice and Connor Rudisill, who scored 18 points apiece in what mostly likely was their final home game at Patton High School.
In the fourth quarter, the Spartans were unable to mount a comeback and the Panthers salted away the game behind 12 fourth-quarter points from Rudisill and a pair of late free throws from Rice.
Rice — who scored just two of his points in the first half and had struggled from long range —opened up the hosts’ offense in the third quarter. With 5:19 remaining, he hit a 3-pointer and then followed it up with a transition layup moments later to give the Panthers a 10-point lead.
Community School of Davidson struggled offensively during the quarter after keeping pace with the Panthers during the first half. The Spartans missed on multiple close range looks during the quarter and turned the ball over several times to Patton’s full-court pressure defense.
Rice knocked down his second 3 of the quarter in the closing seconds of the period to extend Patton’s lead to 15 points.
The first half was a tense back-and-forth battle. The game opened with a flurry of baskets from both sides before defensive adjustments slowed the pace slightly. Junior guard Seth Johnson opened the second quarter with a quick three for CSD before Rice locked down on defense, slowing Johnson’s scoring pace.
Both teams went to the full-court press for most of the quarter, harassing ball-handlers and slowing down the game further, but neither team was able to create turnovers on defense and Patton entered the locker room clinging to a three-point lead.
Waylon Rutherford finished with 15 points for the Panthers and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez chipped in eight more to the winning total.
Johnson was the lone Spartan in double figures with a game-high 20 points.
