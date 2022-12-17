Patton boys hold on to win MF7 opener at Polk County

COLUMBUS — After an early fourth-quarter double-digit lead dissolved into a tie, the Patton boys basketball team clawed its way back to the lead — and the win.

The Panthers got the job done down the stretch in their Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference-opener on Friday night, holding off host Polk County 67-58.

Patton (3-4, 1-0 MF7) led by 14 with seven minutes to play before surrendering 14 straight points to the Wolverines to tie the game at 56-56 with 2:47 left to play. But free throws — which have proven costly to the Panthers at times this season — turned out to be beneficial this go-around.

PHS hit 7 of 9 foul shots in the final moments of the game and Brady Chamberlain had a key steal that led to a three-point play with 37 seconds left to put the league victory on ice.

The Panthers led 20-14 after one quarter before Polk County bounced back with a 19-13 advantage in the second period to force a 33-all tie at halftime. Patton came out on the intermission and dominated the third frame 19-8, seemingly giving the visitors the breathing room they needed before the Wolverines stormed back late.

Chamberlain led Patton with 19 points. Joining him in double figures were Jake Perry with 15 points and Haidyn Hartman with a career-high 14.

Randan Clarke (six points), Kaden Bostian (five), Chandler Rutherford (four), Cayden Roscoe (two) and Bryson Handley (two) also scored for PHS.

Antonio Simpson (16 points) and Kris Littlejohn (13) led Polk County in scoring.

GIRLS

Polk County 47, Patton 40

The Lady Panthers (0-8, 0-1 MF7) played their closest game of the season so far, but didn’t have quite enough firepower to secure their first victory in Friday’s conference-opener on the road.

Neither team led by more than four for the majority of the game until the late stages. With the game tied at 40-40 with 42 seconds to play, Lady Wolverines freshman Bailey Staton hit a 3-pointer to give Polk County the lead. On the other end of the floor, Staton grabbed a rebound on a missed Patton shot and drew a foul. Staton knocked down both foul shots with 21 seconds remaining to put the win in the bag for the hosts.

The game was tied 8-8 after a quarter before Patton gained a 15-13 edge in the second quarter for its first halftime lead of the season. It was back to a tie, 33-33, at the end of the third frame.

Savanna Pinkerton led PHS with 13 points. Kelsey Powell and Karson Pinkerton supplied nine more apiece for the visitors.

Lindsey Devine (six points), Allie Witherspoon (two) and Christina Skelly (one) also scored for the Lady Panthers.

Staton led Polk County with 18 points and was joined in double-digits by Kylie Lewis (14).