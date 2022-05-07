Patton boys lacrosse bows out with playoff loss

HUNTERSVILLE — The Patton boys lacrosse team fell in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoffs, getting shut out by Christ the King late Saturday, 21-0.

After both teams earned a first-round bye, the No. 13 Panthers (3-10) and No. 4 Crusaders then had their contest delayed one day by severe weather in the region on Friday.

Christ the King dominated on face-offs and controlled the game with its offense most of the way. PHS was limited to four shots on goal.

Patton goalie Shane Marshall recorded 20 saves for the visitors.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.