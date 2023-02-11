HENDERSONVILLE — The Patton boys basketball team came up shy in its bid to end the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference regular season slate on a winning note.

Trailing by eight entering the final quarter, the Panthers rallied to within four behind Brady Chamberlain and Chandler Rutherford in a 13-9 final period but couldn’t erase the remainder of the deficit in a 65-61 road loss on Friday night.

The teams battled evenly early on as a pair of baskets apiece by Chamberlain, Jake Perry and Kaden Bostian, along with three Chamberlain free throws, had Patton (10-13, 5-7 MF7) within one point, 16-15, at the end of the first quarter.

But the visitors were outscored 22-12 in the second quarter and faced an 11-point deficit, 38-27, at the intermission.

PHS trimmed a little off the gap in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 21-18 behind 10 points from Bostian, a 3-pointer by Chamberlain and additional baskets from Rutherford and Randan Clarke.

Chamberlain scored five points in the final frame, going 3 for 4 from the foul line, and Rutherford scored three as the last gasp wasn’t quite enough.

Chamberlain (16 points), Bostian (15) and Perry (10) gave Patton three players in double-digit scoring. Rutherford (nine points), Clarke (five), Haidyn Hartman (four) and Cody Bollinger (two) also scored for the visitors.

The Bearcats also had three players in double figures in Malachi Simpson (24 points), Jacobi Simpson (15) and Alijah Ferguson (10).

GIRLS

Hendersonville 56, Patton 25

The Lady Panthers (4-19, 4-8 MF7) also ended their regular season with a road loss Friday in Hendersonville.

Patton fell behind 12-7 after a quarter, then 33-10 by halftime as the Lady Bears held a 21-3 second-quarter edge. A 9-7 third period in favor of the hosts made it 42-17 before Hendersonville also claimed the fourth frame 14-8 for a 31-point victory.

Christina Skelly (six points), Savanna Pinkerton (five), Karson Pinkerton (four), Kelsey Powell (four), Faith Webb (four) and Allie Witherspoon (two) scored for PHS.

Hendersonville was led by Julia Ledbetter (13 points) and Mia Hansen (12).

JV BOYS

Patton 49, Hendersonville 36

The JV Panthers ended their season with a league win Friday on the road in Hendersonville.

Nathan Waters (11 points), Cohen Whisnant (nine), Brady Davis (seven) and Cayden Roscoe (seven) led the visitors.

JV GIRLS

Hendersonville 40, Patton 21

The visiting JV Lady Panthers fell to end their league slate Friday in Hendersonville.

Julia Civitello (eight points) and Abigail Carpenter (seven) paced Patton in the loss.