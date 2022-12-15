Patton boys rally from deficit to top county foe Draughn by 70-65 margin

In nonconference county rivalry action on Wednesday, the host Patton boys basketball team outlasted Draughn 70-65 in Morganton.

Jake Perry’s 28 points for Patton were more than enough to lead all scorers and carry the game for the Panthers (2-4), who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Perry’s gritty defense and clutch baskets in the first quarter kept the Panthers in the game early and his free throw shooting down the stretch sealed the Patton victory.

For a while, it looked like it was going to be Eli Tillery’s 13 third-quarter points for Draughn (2-2) that ended up being the difference-maker. After both teams battled back and forth to a 33-30 Wildcat halftime advantage, the Panthers stormed out of the locker room, scoring nine unanswered points. However, Draughn was able to settle in and slow the pace of the game just enough to begin chipping away at the pesky Panthers defense that had caused the visitors some problems in the first half.

Tillery capped off the quarter off by converting on his third and final and-one opportunity of the period to give the Wildcats a three-point advantage going into the final eight minutes.

The Panthers got close several times early in the fourth but kept falling just short of retaking the lead. Then, with just over 2 ½ minutes remaining, Perry hit a layup in traffic and drew a foul, sending him to the line. He converted the three-point play, giving Patton a 60-59 lead, its first since early in the third. Perry added another bucket with 1:13 remaining to extend the lead to three.

Luke Rector scored once more for the Wildcats after that and freshman D’Andre Moore added a clutch freethrow, but it was Perry’s going 4 for 6 shooting from the foul line in the final minute that sewed up the game and gave Patton the close victory.

Perry’s fourth-quarter clutch three-point play down the stretch was not his first of the evening. In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Perry practically willed a put-back into the net while taking a hard foul from the Wildcats’ defender.

Immediately, he lifted his head, watched the ball hit the bottom of the net and smacked the floor three times with his open hands before popping up and dropping the free throw. Those buzzer-beating heroics in the second didn’t give Patton the lead, but it did erase half of the advantage Draughn had built in the first 16 minutes as the Wildcats went to the locker room up 33-30.

In addition to Perry’s 28 points, Patton was led by Randan Clarke with 14 and Brady Chamberlain with 12.

Tillery paced the Wildcats with 19 points, Eli Pritchard added 16, Zaydin Pritchard chipped in 11 and Luke Rector had 10.

GIRLS

Draughn 60, Patton 18

The Lady Wildcats (3-2) outran their in-county rivals by a comfortable margin in Wednesday’s non-league contest

Draughn opened the game smothering the Panthers (0-7) with a fullcourt press. The pressure created numerous turnovers and fast break opportunities for the Wildcats, helping them jump out to a 17-1 lead.

On the offensive end, Patton was unable to find an answer for the low post play of Wildcat six-footer Aubrie Snyder, who piled up eight points early before leaving for a breather at the four-minute mark.

From there, Jenna Abernathy took over, quickly dropping a pair of 3-pointers. She finished with five triples in the game.

The Draughn onslaught continued into the second quarter with the Wildcats piling on points and smothering the Panthers on defense. At the half, Draighn led 50-9 on its way to the 42-point win.

Draughn’s balanced attack, which saw nine Wildcats in the scorebook by the end of the night, was led by Abernathy with 15 points and Snyder with 14. Zoe Rector came off the bench to chip in eight and senior starter Ella Abernathy added seven.

Patton was paced by Karson Pinkerton with eight points.