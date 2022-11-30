Patton boys rally past EB to gain first win

ICARD — The Patton boys basketball team, coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss at home to Freedom last week, had to rally in another tense nonconference county battle Tuesday at East Burke.

Trailing by three points at the halftime break and two at the end of the third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Cavaliers 27-10 in the fourth period to earn their first win of the season, 59-44.

"It's always nice to come out with a win instead of a loss. We just didn't play particularly well in the first half," said Patton coach Dennis Brittain.

The fourth-quarter rally was led by Brady Chamberlain scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points in the final period of play.

Jake Perry (11 points), Randan Clarke, Chandler Rutherford and Cody Bollinger also assisted in fourth-quarter scoring for Patton (1-1).

The early advantage for the Cavaliers (0-2) was built up by Ian Cox, who finished with a team-high 15 points. He scored nine points in the second quarter but was limited to four in the second half.

Caleb Hudson, Zack Crawford, Ben Mast and Sylas Coleman all combined to pick up the slack to keep EB ahead going into the final quarter.

"Got to give credit to East Burke's kids and coaching staff,” Brittain said. “They played harder than we did and they were the better team in the first half."

Hudson (nine points) and Crawford (eight) finished behind Cox as the Cavaliers’ leading scorers while Bollinger (nine), Clarke (eight) and Haidyn Hartman (seven) were the leading Patton scorers behind Chamberlain and Perry.

GIRLS

East Burke 60, Patton 14

The young underclassman duo of freshman Kara Brinkley and sophomore Braelyn Stilwell led the Lady Cavaliers (2-0) in Tuesday's home-opener, both scoring a game-high 16 points.

"The good thing about us is we have a lot of different offensive weapons just to have good momentum," said East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett.

The Lady Cavaliers led 40-9 at the halftime break with the young duo both scoring 12 points, including a second-quarter basket by Brinkley to give the hosts a 20-point advantage over the Lady Panthers.

Kamiah Lawing (10 points) was EB's other double-figure scorer with Kassie Turner adding seven points.

Kelsey Powell led the Lady Panthers (0-2) with seven points and Bailey Dooley added four.

JV BOYS

Patton 35, East Burke 22

The JV Panthers (2-0) gained a non-league road win Tuesday over the JV Cavaliers (0-2) capped by a 14-8 fourth quarter. Brady Davis led Patton with nine points, all in the second half, with Caden Roscoe adding eight and Jackson Griffin six.

Owen Hartmann (10) and Cannon Morrison (seven) were the leading scorers for the East Burke.