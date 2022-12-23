Patton boys respond to coaching staff, rout Mitchell by 30 points

Patton boys basketball coach Dennis Brittain said he and his staff challenged the Panthers to play better following four losses in a six-game stretch.

Their team responded with a 77-47 nonconference basketball victory over Mitchell on Thursday night at home in Morganton to head into the holiday weekend on a high note.

Patton entered the game after a 69-53 loss to West Caldwell Tuesday at Patton, and Brittain said the loss was disappointing because the Panthers had a chance of victory entering the fourth quarter.

However, after Thursday night, Brittain savored the taste of victory as the Panthers improved to 4-5 on the season.

“We played well tonight,” Brittain said. “We’re kind of getting on track.”

Bryson Handley, with a game-high 19 points, and Randan Clarke, with 18, led a balanced Panthers attack. Jake Perry added 14 and Kaden Bostian had 10 as the Panthers finished with four double-digit scorers.

“Bryson hit some big 3s, and Randan played bigger than he is in the post,” Brittain said. “We did a really good job of taking (Mitchell’s Connor Warren) out of the game. He’s hit 10 3s in a game this year, and we did a great job of keeping him scoreless. Jake played solid defense.”

Perry scored the Panthers’ first five points as the teams battled to 5-5 tie in the opening three minutes. Handley broke the tie with a pair of free throws with 5:41 left in the quarter and followed with a 3-pointer a minute later to put the Panthers up 10-5.

The Mountaineers answered with five straight points to tie the score again at 10 after Mason Harris converted a 3-point play. Patton’s Haidyn Hartman and Mitchell’s Dillion Barnett traded baskets for another tie at 12 before Clarke converted a 3-point play after being fouled on a basket in the post. Leading 15-12, the Panthers ended the quarter with a 6-0 spurt for a 21-12 advantage.

Mitchell pulled within 23-17 when Gage Young scored a basket with 5:40 left in the second quarter. However, Patton answered with both a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer from Perry, another three-point play by Clarke and a 3-pointer by Bostian as the Panthers snagged a 34-17 advantage. They led 43-25 at halftime.

The Panthers then outscored the Mountaineers 18-11 in the third quarter for a 61-36 advantage entering the fourth quarter before finishing with the 30-point victory.

“Defensively, we’ve still got to get better in the zone,” Brittain said. "We had a great effort before coming into the little Christmas break.”

GIRLS

Mitchell 57, Patton 19

The visiting Lady Mountaineers built a 9-1 lead by the end of the first quarter to roll to a 38-point victory over the host Lady Panthers (0-10) in non-league action Thursday in Morganton.

Karson Pinkerton scored Patton’s first field goal with 6:30 left in the second quarter. She added two free throws 21 seconds later to help the Lady Panthers pull within 13-5. However, the Lady Mountaineers reeled off 10 unanswered points before Lindsey Devine scored a basket for Patton for a 23-7 score with 3:11 left in the first half. Mitchell followed with an 11-0 run for a 34-7 halftime advantage.

Piper Cook opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Lady Mountaineers to a 40-7 advantage before Patton’s Kelsey Powell sank a pair of free throws with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell led 46-9 entering the fourth quarter. Patton’s Christina Skelly and Powell converted free throws to open the period’s scoring before Mitchell completed the victory.

Pinkerton finished with seven points to lead the Patton effort. Cook led Mitchell with a game-high 11 points.

JV BOYS

Patton 51, Mitchell 50

Gabe Wykle scored 20 points and Laine Barrier added 10 as the JV Panthers (6-4) edged nonconference opponent Mitchell by one point Thursday at home in Morganton.

The host Panthers led 14-12 after one quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 41-37 after three periods before snagging the narrow win.

JV GIRLS

Patton 15, Mitchell 14

The JV Lady Panthers (2-5) outscored the visiting JV Lady Mountaineers 5-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out a one-point victory in Thursday’s non-league game at home in Morganton.

Patton led 6-4 after one quarter and 6-5 at halftime but trailed 11-10 entering the final period.