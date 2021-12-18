Patton boys rout Polk County in MF7 debut

The Patton boys basketball team introduced itself to a new conference in emphatic fashion.
The Panthers’ debut in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference was rarely in doubt as the hosts took control in the first quarter and blew away visiting Polk County on Friday night, 81-48.
Defensive rebounds and assists on the other end paved the way for Patton time after time, leading to big baskets in the second quarter from DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez via Connor Rudisill, Kaden Bostian from Anthony Feaster-Hicks, and Jake Perry from Rudisill as the Panthers (7-2, 1-0 MF7) built a very comfortable 21-point margin by halftime, 45-24.
The advantage ballooned to 30 after three quarters on the strength of a 9-0 PHS run to end the frame as Cantrell-Vazquez scored again, Rudisill was true for five straight points and Bostian ended the period with a steal and a basket on the other end of the floor.
A 15-4 Patton spree in the fourth helped bring the lead to its largest mark of 38 points.
Panthers coach Dennis Brittain had plenty to be happy about after the victory.
“Obviously, when you win, that’s good. But when you’re starting to play well and win, that’s even better,” he said. “Tonight, I thought, was probably one of the best defensive efforts we’ve had all season. I thought we really played well.
“Offensively, I thought we had a lot of balance. We had five or six people who contributed significantly. We got a lot of people involved.”
Those who scored for the hosts included Rudisill (20 points), Waylon Rutherford (19), Perry (12) and Feaster-Hicks (10) in double figures, as well as Cantrell-Vazquez (eight), Randan Clarke (six), Bostian (four) and JV call-up Brady Chamberlain (two).
It capped a 3-0 week for Patton following nonconference wins at East Burke on Tuesday and versus Hibriten on Wednesday, performances that might have been spurred on in part by the sour taste of a disappointing non-league loss at West Caldwell the week before.
“We didn’t play very well against West Caldwell, and we talked last week about how if you can learn things from a loss and grow from what you did wrong, then it can be a good thing,” Brittain said. “You never want to lose, but if you take it the right way and fix some things, it can be productive. I think that happened for us.”
The win over the Wolverines was a good start, but more challenges await in the MF7 with the likes of reigning state finalist Hendersonville and perennial threat R-S Central still sitting on the upcoming schedule twice apiece.
“There are a lot of unknowns for us in this conference,” Brittain said. “We’ve played R-S and we’re familiar with them a little bit, but we’ve got to go back years to when we played East Rutherford and Chase and some of those guys.
“They’re a little unfamiliar to us and a little bit harder to get scouting reports and information on than we’ve been able to get in the past. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
GIRLS
Polk County 28, Patton 23
Another early lead turned into another tough setback for the Lady Panthers (0-9, 0-1 MF7) as they dropped their conference-opener at home late Friday.
Miscues including two traveling calls — the first directly after a Patton steal — and a missed front end of a one-and-one trip to the foul line haunted PHS at the tail-end of the game.
Patton led the first 21:58 of the contest — the lead was 7-2 after a quarter and 14-11 at halftime — before the Lady Wolverines finally tied it at 18-all off a PHS turnover with 2:02 left in the third quarter. But the Lady Panthers recovered the lead by the end of the third with a three-point play from Hayley Caraway.
Polk County scored the first five points of the fourth before a Haven Duckworth basket on a Danielle Wojcik assist knotted it back up at 23-all with 1:46 to play. But that represented the hosts’ only points in the quarter as Polk finished it off with a 5-0 run.
Caraway (seven points), Cierra Lail (six) and Duckworth (five) led PHS in scoring.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.