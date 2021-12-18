Patton boys rout Polk County in MF7 debut

“Offensively, I thought we had a lot of balance. We had five or six people who contributed significantly. We got a lot of people involved.”

Those who scored for the hosts included Rudisill (20 points), Waylon Rutherford (19), Perry (12) and Feaster-Hicks (10) in double figures, as well as Cantrell-Vazquez (eight), Randan Clarke (six), Bostian (four) and JV call-up Brady Chamberlain (two).

It capped a 3-0 week for Patton following nonconference wins at East Burke on Tuesday and versus Hibriten on Wednesday, performances that might have been spurred on in part by the sour taste of a disappointing non-league loss at West Caldwell the week before.

“We didn’t play very well against West Caldwell, and we talked last week about how if you can learn things from a loss and grow from what you did wrong, then it can be a good thing,” Brittain said. “You never want to lose, but if you take it the right way and fix some things, it can be productive. I think that happened for us.”

The win over the Wolverines was a good start, but more challenges await in the MF7 with the likes of reigning state finalist Hendersonville and perennial threat R-S Central still sitting on the upcoming schedule twice apiece.