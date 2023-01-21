Patton boys snap skid, beat Polk County 44-31

The Patton boys basketball team got back to enjoying the comforts of home and savoring the taste of victory.

The Panthers ended a four-game losing streak with a 44-31 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference basketball victory over Polk County on Friday night at home in Morganton.

In doing so, the Panthers (7-10, 3-4 MF7) got their first victory since defeating East Rutherford 60-50 on Jan. 3 in Bostic and only their third home win of the season. The previous home wins were against Draughn on Dec. 14 and Mitchell on Dec. 22.

“It’s good to win, and it’s nice to win at home, too,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said. “It has been tough losing game after game. It gets real hard. We needed this.”

Jake Perry, with 12 points, and Bryson Handley, with 10, led a balanced attack as seven Panthers scored.

“Handley had a really good game,” Brittain said. “He didn’t hit 3s like he’s used to, but he was good attacking the basket. All the guys were finding other ways to score.”

Perry and Handley accounted for all 10 of the Panthers’ points in the first quarter. After a pair of free throws by Perry about 90 seconds into the game, the visiting Wolverines snared their only lead of the game with a 3-pointer.

Perry answered with a bucket with 4:44 left in the quarter to give the Panthers the lead for good at 4-3. Using a press, the Panthers stole the Wolverines’ inbound pass and Handley scored quickly in the lane for a 6-3 advantage. Perry followed with two more baskets as the Panthers built a 10-5 advantage by the end of the quarter.

The Panthers then started the second quarter with baskets by Chandler Rutherford, Handley and Randan Clarke to claim a 16-5 advantage. They led 19-7 at halftime.

The Panthers stretched their advantage to 18, at 27-9, on a Haidyn Hartman basket with 4:21 left in the third quarter. However, the Wolverines got hot from outside, burying four 3-pointers, to help the visitors pull within 31-23 by the end of the third quarter.

The Wolverines got within six points three times in the fourth quarter, the last time at 35-29 with 4:21 remaining. However, Clarke, Handley and Brady Chamberlain scored baskets with Chamberlain adding a free throw within a 50-second stretch to give the Panthers a 42-29 advantage and the eventual 13-point victory margin.

GIRLS

Polk County 69, Patton 47

Leading 36-34 after three quarters, the Lady Panthers appeared on the verge of winning their third straight Friday night home conference game.

However, Polk County erupted for 35 points in the fourth quarter to snare the 22-point win.

The Lady Panthers (2-16, 2-5 MF7) had defeated R-S Central 57-15 and Chase 41-26 in their prior Friday night conference games of the new year.

And after trailing 14-7 after one quarter and 29-20 at halftime, the Lady Panthers used a 16-5 run in the third quarter to grab the 36-34 advantage. Christina Skelly scored six points during the comeback, which also included four points apiece by Karson Pinkerton and Kelsey Powell and two by Savanna Pinkerton. Powell’s two free throws with 20.5 seconds left in the quarter gave the Lady Panthers the two-point lead.

However, the Lady Wolverines opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run before Powell scored a bucket for the Lady Panthers with 5:49 left in the game. The Lady Wolverines answered with another 10-0 run before Savanna Pinkerton converted a free throw with 3:01 left to pull the Lady Panthers within 56-39. Patton only got as close as 16 twice more, at 59-43, on a bucket by Savanna Pinkerton and at 61-45 on a pair of free throws by Karson Pinkerton.

Karson Pinkerton, with 13 points, and Skelly, with 11, paced Patton’s scoring.