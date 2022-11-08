Patton boys soccer run ends in 3rd round

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Patton soccer team’s Xavier Bernabe buried two shots from the penalty area in the second half to force overtime, but Owen scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the extra session to beat the Panthers 4-2 in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs late Monday.

Davis Kendall was the star of the show for No. 10 West seed Owen as he had a hand in all four scores for the Warhorses. He had a hat trick and a shot that hit off the post that was tapped in for another goal.

Owen (19-2-1) jumped on top early as Kendall put a shot on frame in the fifth minute. Patton goalkeeper Isai Jimenez made the save, but the ball ricocheted back to the foot of Kendall who slotted home the rebound for a 1-0 hosts’ lead.

PHS’ Collin Callahan nearly equalized the score in the eighth minute, but his header was saved. Moments later No. 15 West seed Patton earned an indirect kick about two yards from goal. The resulting shot by Ardlai Pinto was on target, but it was blocked by the Warhorses to keep the home team in front 1-0.

Patton controlled the run of play over the next stretch, garnering a pair of corner kicks, but it was Bernabe who forced a save in the 21st minute. The match continued to swing back and forth, but it was the Panthers who had the best chances in the final moments of the half. Pinto put an impressive bicycle kick off the far post in the 37th minute and Bernabe forced a save as time expired. As a result, Paton outshot Owen 9-6 in the opening 40 minutes, but it was the Warhorses who led 1-0.

Pinto put a free kick just over the bar in the 42nd minute from 30 yards out to start the second half. The Panthers (18-5-1) kept the pressure on as Andy Villanueva’s free kick from 20 yards out fell to Bernabe, but his attempt was just wide in the 47th minute. Owen’s Elijah Caro nearly doubled the lead in the 57th minute, but he put a shot wide. Patton broke through in the 64th minute. After Owen committed a foul in the box, Bernabe buried the resulting penalty kick in the bottom corner to earn the equalizer.

Kendall gave Owen the lead back in the 69th minute with a nice individual effort. With his back to goal, he took two touches, made a turn and fired a shot in the back of the net for a 2-1 Owen lead. Patton tied it up again in dramatic fashion as the Panthers earned a penalty kick in the 79th minute. Bernabe buried the PK to tie the match at 2-2 and send it into overtime.

Owen struck quickly in the extra session. Kendall put a shot off the post and Danial Garcia was waiting for the tap in the 82nd minute. In the 83rd minute, Kendall completed his hat trick thanks to an assist from Garcia to put the Warhorses up 4-2 at the end of the first half of overtime.

Patton could not muster any chances in the second half of overtime, falling 4-2.

Owen advances to visit No. 6 West seed North Forsyth (18-5-2) in the 2A West Regional semifinals on Thursday. The winner of that contest will play either No. 5 West seed Newton-Conover (19-3-1) or No. 17 West seed Lincoln Charter (12-9-3) in the regional finals next Tuesday.