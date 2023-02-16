HENDERSONVILLE — Once the Patton boys basketball team solved Hendersonville’s pressure, the Panthers played even with the Bearcats.

The only problem was that No. 1 seed and host Hendersonville started the contest on a big run and the No. 4 seed Panthers never could erase it as the final margin was 10 points, 67-57, in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.

“This is the second time we have played Hendersonville in about a week,” Patton head coach Dennis Brittain said. “We did a pretty good job with it last time, but not tonight. Give Hendersonville some credit. They changed things up a little and it took us till about halftime to adjust to it. I’m proud of the guys for fighting back, but you just can’t spot a good team (a big lead).

Patton (12-13) had trouble with Hendersonville’s smothering defense in the early going as four turnovers led to all eight of the Bearcats’ points midway through the opening quarter. Brady Chamberlain broke the run with a foul shot before Randan Clarke scored on a putback and Chamberlain scored on a driving layup. Cody Bollinger came off the bench for another layup, but the Panthers trailed 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Hendersonville’s Malachi Simpson was answered by Bryson Handley’s trey. Simpson continued to dominate the paint with a pair of dunks, but Jake Perry kept Patton within striking distance with a deep 3. Hendersonville began to pull away with a pair of 3s, but Bollinger scored a layup at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 40-24 at the half.

Perry and Chamberlain scored to start the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 42-30. Chamberlain’s 3 midway through the quarter kept the deficit at 12, 46-34. A Hendersonville run was ended by a Chamberlain three-point play. Chamberlain turned the same trick again and Patton only trailed 55-44 going into the final quarter.

Clarke hit a pair of foul shots to cut the deficit under double digits, forcing a Hendersonville timeout with the score 57-48. Chandler Rutherford broke the pressure for an easy layup and by the time he hit another, the Panthers had clawed to 57-52 with 4:08 left in the game. Hendersonville responded by taking the air out of the ball, melting nearly 2 minutes off the clock before a Simpson dunk The Bearcats were able to salt away the win from the foul line, taking the victory.

Even with the loss, Brittian is hopeful that Patton’s overall body of work is strong enough to earn a postseason bid.

“I think so,” he said. “And I think we are good enough to pull an upset if a higher seed overlooks us.”