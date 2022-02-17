Patton boys' upset bid falls short in MF7 semis

RUTHERFORDTON — Five days after their game was called official at halftime due to off-court issues, the Patton boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with Hendersonville for a full four quarters.
But the No. 2 Bearcats used a huge disparity at the foul line to hold off the No. 3 Panthers’ upset bid, 72-63, in the semifinals of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at R-S Central, leaving PHS to turn its eyes toward an upcoming wild card playoff berth.
In all Wednesday evening, Hendersonville out-shot Patton 31-2 from the foul line.
“It’s hard to win a game like that,” Patton head coach Dennis Brittain said. ”I think we got off to a really good start in the first quarter. We knew we could score if we could beat their press. We got a little sloppy with the ball in the second quarter. That allowed them to get back in the game, and then they were able to pull away at the foul line in the fourth quarter.”
The teams traded baskets for much of the final frame. Quentin Rice (12 points) sank Patton’s first foul shots of the contest to cut the Patton deficit to 64-61 with 2:50 left in the game, but the Panthers did not have enough gas left in the tank as Hendersonville pulled away from the line, winning 72-63.
At tipoff, Connor Rudisill opened things up with a driving layup and Waylon Rutherford hit a 3-pointer as Patton bolted to a 5-0 lead out of the gate. After Rutherford hit another triple late in the quarter, Patton led 10-2. Hendersonville answered with a 6-0 run, but a Rutherford 3 and a Rudisill floater at the buzzer gave Patton a 19-10 lead after the first quarter.
Keenan Wilkins opened the second quarter with a deep 3 for Hendersonville. By the time Jordan Lynch hit a 3, Hendersonville capped a 10-0 run and led 20-19,
Rudisill broke the Bearcat press and the run with a layup, but a Wilkins 3 keyed another Hendersonville run as the Bearcats led 31-23. Randan Clarke (10 points) settled things down for the Panthers with a pull-up jumper and Rutherford (19 points) connected on a floater late in the half, but Hendersonville still led 36-29 at the break.
Rudisill (18 points) opened the second half with a floater, but the Panthers could not get any closer until Rudisill scored on a putback to cut the deficit to 41-37. Rutherford followed with a 3 to draw Patton even closer. Rudisill hit back-to-back layups later in the quarter to give Patton a 49-48 lead, but Dwight Canady hit a 3 for Hendersonville and they led 53-49 at the end of the third.
Even though Brittain said does not believe in moral victories, he admits the Panthers can take several positives away from the game.
”We played them on Friday and played with them for a half, so we played with one of the best teams in the state for six quarters," he said. "That’s encouraging heading into the playoffs.”
Hendersonville will have another meeting with No. 1 seed R-S Central in Friday night's tournament championship game after the Hilltoppers swept two regular season matchups.
Jacob Conley can be reached at sports@morganton.com.