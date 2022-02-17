Patton boys' upset bid falls short in MF7 semis

RUTHERFORDTON — Five days after their game was called official at halftime due to off-court issues, the Patton boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with Hendersonville for a full four quarters.

But the No. 2 Bearcats used a huge disparity at the foul line to hold off the No. 3 Panthers’ upset bid, 72-63, in the semifinals of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at R-S Central, leaving PHS to turn its eyes toward an upcoming wild card playoff berth.

In all Wednesday evening, Hendersonville out-shot Patton 31-2 from the foul line.

“It’s hard to win a game like that,” Patton head coach Dennis Brittain said. ”I think we got off to a really good start in the first quarter. We knew we could score if we could beat their press. We got a little sloppy with the ball in the second quarter. That allowed them to get back in the game, and then they were able to pull away at the foul line in the fourth quarter.”