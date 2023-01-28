Patton boys withstand late rally, top E. Rutherford

The Patton boys basketball team’s lead climbed as high as 25 points in the third quarter only to be threatened late.

East Rutherford whittled the host Panthers’ advantage down to nine points on three different occasions over the last 3 minutes, but PHS went 5 of 6 from the foul line over the last 70 seconds to hold on for a 68-54 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference win on Friday in Morganton.

Patton guard Brady Chamberlain left a shoe behind dribbling between Cavalier defenders before they finally were able to foul him and send him to the line to make two free throws and set the final margin. Those makes followed three total conversions from the stripe by Randan Clarke and Chandler Rutherford that helped put the game on ice after the lead reached single digits for the final time with 1:31 to play.

The Panthers (9-10, 4-4 MF7) led 12-7 after the first quarter before taking control of the contest in the second period. With the hosts up just two points at 16-14 midway through the second, Bryson Handley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the ball rolling.

A Haidyn Hartman rebound basket preceded three more Handley baskets, all assisted by Kaden Bostian, before Clarke capped off the first-half scoring to let PHS double up East Rutherford 32-16.

Three-pointers by Bostian and Handley and back-to-back rebound baskets by Rutherford grew the lead to its largest mark, 49-24, with 2:34 left in the third quarter.

East Rutherford ended the third frame on an 8-1 run and got back-to-back 3-pointers in the third, but never got within more than shouting distance of the hosts.

Handley scored a team-high 17 points for the Panthers and was joined in double figures by Chamberlain and Clarke, who tallied 11 points apiece. Jake Perry (eight points), Hartman (seven), Rutherford (seven), Bostian (six) and Cody Bollinger (one) also scored for Patton.

Dacen Petty tallied a game-high 31 points for East Rutherford, which also got a 14-point performance from Tylier Barksdale.

GIRLS

East Rutherford 70, Patton 25

The Lady Panthers (2-16, 2-5 MF7) dropped Friday’s league contest in mercy-rule fashion at home in Morganton.

East Rutherford jumped out to a 26-5 lead by the end of the first quarter on the strength of a 19-2 run. A 17-1 spree in the second quarter paved the way for a 53-18 halftime score. ERHS also started the third frame on a 7-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer that made the lead 41 and started the running clock.

Faith Webb led Patton with 12 points. Jayla Mosteller and Kelsey Powell scored three points apiece, Riley Berry and Lindsey Devine both scored two and Karson Pinkerton, Savanna Pinkerton and Aniya Williams all scored one point.

Alaiah Flack (18 points), Destiney Hicks (14), Taniya Cash (12) and Jada Whiteside (10) gave the Lady Cavaliers four double-digit scorers.

JV BOYS

East Rutherford 50, Patton 45

The JV Panthers fell in conference action Friday at home in Morganton.

Nathan Waters (nine points) and Cayden Roscoe (eight) led the way for Patton.

JV GIRLS

East Rutherford 34, Patton 10

The JV Lady Panthers dropped Friday’s home league contest in Morganton.

Abigail Carpenter and Julia Civitello led PHS with four points each.