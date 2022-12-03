Patton collects three wins at Brevard meet

BREVARD — The Patton swimming team collected three total event wins in Thursday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meet, which was hosted by Brevard and also included Hendersonville and R-S Central.

PHS finished third in scoring in both boys and girls.

For the Panther boys, Coley Welch won both the 100 breaststrok (1:11.53) and the 50 freestyle (23.79). The Lady Panthers’ win came from Ellie Sacchetti in the 100 butterfly (1:19.01).

Other podium finishes in boys included the 200 medley relay team (second, 2:17.04) and the 200 freestyle relay team (2:02.00). For the PHS girls, additional podiums came from Reagan Edwards in the 200 freestyle (second, 2:53.59), Sacchetti in the 50 freestyle (second, 29.31), the 200 medley relay team (third, 2:38.42) and the 200 freestyle relay team (third, 2:18.37).