Patton defense nets four takeaways to secure road win over Cherryville (with video)

Cantrell-Vazquez stayed involved with key plays in the period as he deflected a Cherryville pass that was then intercepted by Reid Pons. Then on PHS’ shortest scoring drive all night, Clarke started with a 16-yard run, Rutherford made an athletic grab for a 30-yard gain and Cantrell-Vazquez found the end zone from 7 yards out in the final minute of the opening half.

In the absence of Tay’Adrian Brawley, with whom he usually splits carries, Cantrell-Vazquez was asked to do more and did so on the ground with 22 carries and a team-high 68 yards.

“I felt great. I’m proud of my line, glad we didn’t give up,” the three-year varsity starter Cantrell-Vazquez said. “All week, we practiced on crossing routes. I picked him up, got the deflection, my cornerback Reid (Pons) got the interception and that gave us some momentum.

Clarke forced a recovered a fumble near the end of the first half. He also had a pass breakup later from his spot in the secondary. Also defensively, Carswell had a sack prior to his late takeaway, and Caleb Logan and Colten Dale combined for a sack on the same third-quarter series as PHS won despite not scoring after halftime.