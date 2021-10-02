Patton defense nets four takeaways to secure road win over Cherryville (with video)

CHERRYVILLE — As well as Patton’s offense started Friday night in a nonconference road contest versus Cherryville, that’s not where the game was won.
Rather, the Panthers defense took things over, forcing four turnovers and making two huge plays down the stretch to save a 22-14 victory.
With the Ironmen having marched 70 yards on nine plays down to the Patton 7-yard-line with a chance to tie the game in the final period, the Panthers forced Cherryville’s Cooper Sloan (15 carries, game-high 126 rushing yards, two touchdowns) into a fumble that Dawson Carswell fell on at the 4.
Patton then marched out near midfield — with Randan Clarke’s 31-yard pass to Quentin Rice (four catches, 67 yards) accounting for much of that yardage — before being forced to punt. After burning their final timeout, the Ironmen got a hand on the punt attempt and started the game’s final possession at the PHS 45-yard-line with around 2 minutes left.
Cherryville picked up one first down and reached the 32 before spiking the ball to stop the clock and following with a five-yard penalty and two straight incompletions. Patton’s Daniel Powell then rushed off the edge and took down Cherryville quarterback Chase Miller from the blindside for a strip sack to end the threat and secure a second straight victory for Patton (2-3).
It was Powell’s third tackle for loss on the night, and it followed a first half in which Patton forced three turnovers and allowed Cherryville just three first downs.
“Coach (Lee) Crawford has got them going good (on defense),” Patton coach Mark Duncan said. “Our kids fly around. We keep our schemes simple so they can do that and be aggressive. It’s just doing the little things that we preach to them every day. The defense held us up several times tonight.”
The defense was able to stay fresh throughout thanks in large part to Patton running 24 consecutive plays from scrimmage on two touchdown drives on either side of a Noah Goodman fumble recovery on a kickoff return.
PHS’ opening drive went 17 plays and 80 yards, capped by Clarke’s touchdown strike to Waylon Rutherford on fourth-and-goal from the 10, a fade route into the front corner of the end zone to the wide side of the field. The same duo extended the drive moments earlier with a 37-yard bomb on third-and-12 from near midfield, and afterward, hooked up on the two-point conversion pass.
Clarke finished with a passing career-high for a second straight week, going 13 for 20 for 180 yards. Rutherford caught six balls for 98 yards (90 in the first half).
“Waylon’s a great receiver. He makes me look good,” Clarke said.
Clarke capped the next drive with a 2-yard rushing score, and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez tacked on the conversion run for a 16-0 lead with 9:51 left until halftime.
Cantrell-Vazquez stayed involved with key plays in the period as he deflected a Cherryville pass that was then intercepted by Reid Pons. Then on PHS’ shortest scoring drive all night, Clarke started with a 16-yard run, Rutherford made an athletic grab for a 30-yard gain and Cantrell-Vazquez found the end zone from 7 yards out in the final minute of the opening half.
In the absence of Tay’Adrian Brawley, with whom he usually splits carries, Cantrell-Vazquez was asked to do more and did so on the ground with 22 carries and a team-high 68 yards.
“I felt great. I’m proud of my line, glad we didn’t give up,” the three-year varsity starter Cantrell-Vazquez said. “All week, we practiced on crossing routes. I picked him up, got the deflection, my cornerback Reid (Pons) got the interception and that gave us some momentum.
Clarke forced a recovered a fumble near the end of the first half. He also had a pass breakup later from his spot in the secondary. Also defensively, Carswell had a sack prior to his late takeaway, and Caleb Logan and Colten Dale combined for a sack on the same third-quarter series as PHS won despite not scoring after halftime.
“We’re learning how to finish,” Duncan added. “It’s just a learning process with a lot of young guys we’ve got going both ways. It’s a week-by-week thing. We’re learning first how to win each day at practice and then also getting better and finishing in the games. Depth-wise, we’re still hurting a little bit and a little banged up. But I’m proud of them. They did a good job stepping up and didn’t give up.
“We start the last leg of the schedule in our conference with some confidence, and hopefully we just keep building and get better each week.”
Patton visits R-S Central this week.
