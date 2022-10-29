Patton drops finale to Hendersonville 34-8

The Patton football team dropped its season finale 34-8 on Friday evening to Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Hendersonville in front of a hometown crowd in Morganton on Senior Night.

Patton honored its senior fall athletes leading up to the start of on-field action.

The night, however, began going downhill from the opening kickoff as the Panthers’ kickoff return unit fumbled into its own end zone. Patton recovered and narrowly avoided bigger trouble, but had to start its first possession at the 1-yard line.

The Panthers’ rushing attack turned the near-disaster into an opportunity, though, crossing midfield into Bearcats territory before a false start pushed them back. From there, the running game stumbled and Hendersonville took over at the 47-yard line.

The Bearcats’ passing game wasted no time capitalizing on the turnover. In a six-play opening drive, the visitors marched down the field and opened a seven-point lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lennard Benniefield to tight end C.J. Landrum.

Penalties and miscues continued to come for the Panthers (1-9, 1-5 MF7) at the worst possible moments. On the second kickoff of the night, Patton fumbled again, but this time, the hosts’ luck ran out. The Bearcats recovered the fumble and started a new drive on the Patton 11.

Two plays later, running back Hezzie Rudisill jogged into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. The Panthers blocked the point-after to let Hendersonville lead stand at 13-0.

Patton seniors Randan Clark and Trevor Smith continued chewing up yards on the ground, but the untimely mistakes continued, stalling several Patton drives near midfield.

The Panthers did manage to find the end zone late in the second quarter as Colten Dale returned a Benniefield fumble nine yards for the hosts’ lone score of the evening.

With the game still well in hand at halftime, the Bearcats stormed out of the locker room, scoring on the opening drive of the second half as Rudisill capped it with a 20 yard touchdown run, putting the Bearcats up 26-8.

From there, the Bearcats hit cruise control and walked away with the convincing 26-point win.

Clark led the way for the Panthers with 124 yards on 22 carries. Smith, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, tacked on another 92 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Dale ran 11 times for 57 yards.

Benniefield went 12 of 16 in the air for 295 yards and three touchdowns and Rasheed gobbled up seven receptions for 219 yards and two scores.