Patton duo share county athlete of week

Patton sophomores Jayden Powell (boys basketball) and Izora Gragg (volleyball) are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Jan. 4-9.

Powell had a team-high 18 points Wednesday in a season-opening home win over West Iredell, then torched West Caldwell for 30 points and 8 rebounds plus the game-winning layup with under a second left Thursday in a 69-68 road win.

In a 3-0 week for the playoff-bound Lady Panthers, Gragg started with 33 assists, three digs, an ace and a block Monday vs. Hibriten, then posted 37 assists with six aces, five digs, four kills and block Tuesday vs. Draughn. She ended the week Thursday at East Burke with 48 assists, 13 digs, eight kills and two aces.

