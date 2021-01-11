 Skip to main content
Patton duo share county athlete of week
Patton duo share county athlete of week

Gragg

Patton's Izora Gragg (right) with Farm Bureau agent Brian Clopton. PHS' Jayden Powell is pictured below.

 Farm Bureau

Patton sophomores Jayden Powell (boys basketball) and Izora Gragg (volleyball) are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county co-athletes of the week for Jan. 4-9.

Powell had a team-high 18 points Wednesday in a season-opening home win over West Iredell, then torched West Caldwell for 30 points and 8 rebounds plus the game-winning layup with under a second left Thursday in a 69-68 road win.

Powell

Patton's Jayden Powell battles for a loose ball in a home game versus West Iredell last winter.

In a 3-0 week for the playoff-bound Lady Panthers, Gragg started with 33 assists, three digs, an ace and a block Monday vs. Hibriten, then posted 37 assists with six aces, five digs, four kills and block Tuesday vs. Draughn. She ended the week Thursday at East Burke with 48 assists, 13 digs, eight kills and two aces.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

