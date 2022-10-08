Patton falls short versus R-S in homecoming rally

The Patton football team had all the momentum returning home for homecoming Friday night after its first win of the season last week at East Rutherford.

It seemed lost as visiting R-S Central’s powerful rushing game built a 20-6 first-quarter lead and added a second-quarter field goal. The Panthers came alive later, outscoring the visiting Hilltoppers 28-13 in the second half only to fall two points short, 36-34, in the comeback rally.

Patton quarterback Randan Clarke scored his second rushing touchdown to open the third quarter on a 49-yard keeper to start the rally. A costly miscue followed as Patton (1-6, 1-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) attempted an onside kick, but an R-S Central player grabbed the ball and scored on a 56-yard return.

The Hilltoppers also added a 25-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 36-14.

The Panthers’ scoring rally resumed with Clarke’s third touchdown run from 15 yards to trail 36-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Patton’s next offensive drive went 13 plays, including Trevor Smith gaining four consecutive first downs on the ground. The Panthers got into the opposing red zone off a five-yard run by Smith and an offside penalty and concluded the drive with a one-yard rushing score by Colten Dale.

R-S Central executed a 12-play drive to chew up the clock, ending with a turnover on downs at the Patton 24-yard line with a little over two minutes remaining.

Patton only needed two plays to find the end zone again as quarterback Burke Wilson found Clarke open down the Hilltoppers’ sideline for a 76-yard connection. They got together again on the two-point conversion pass.

The Panthers went for another attempt at an onside kick that was hotly contested but was ruled in favor of R-S Central.

The Hilltoppers converted on a third and short run to clinch the win after doing just one kneel down to run out the clock.

“The kids kept fighting and they didn’t give up on each other,” said Patton coach Mark Duncan. “I’m proud of the effort they put in and just playing for each other.”

Clarke (19-191) and Smith (22-127) combined for 318 rushing yards to lead PHS offensively.

Defensively, Dale (two), Smith, Kelton Fox and Skyler Phillips each made a tackle for loss with Cayden Roscoe also being a key Panthers defender.

Patton is on the road Friday, traveling to Brevard for another MF7 game.