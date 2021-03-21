Patton finds life in 40-14 thrashing of W. Iredell

One of those seniors, Byrd, was a weapon in his own right. He completed 7 of 15 passes for 139 yards and three TDs, the other one a five-yarder to Skyler Phillips in the second for Patton’s 19-6 lead. But he was just as important as a runner, gobbling up a team-high 112 yards on 10 carries, highlighted by a 52-yard keeper around the right end which, with Eliseo Ramirez’ extra point, gave the Panthers (1-3 NWFAC) their first lead at 7-6, an advantage they held for good.

“The coaches made a good game plan for us,” Byrd said. “We watched a lot of film and really studied their defense. We honed in on some things on offense. We were making a lot of mistakes, so we made sure not to get any false starts and hold on to the ball.

“Everybody played hard. Our offensive line did a great job blocking and gave us a lot of gaps.”

That perhaps was best seen on Byrd’s long scoring run, when right tackle Ethan Duncan was some 15 yards down the field to make the final key block and send Byrd on his way to the TD. Along with his line-mates, Duncan helped paved the way for a 303-yard rushing effort for PHS.