Patton football adds Oct. 1 game at Cherryville

The Patton football team has secured a replacement game for its schedule after missing two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, adding a nonconference contest at Cherryville on Oct. 1.

The game gets the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) back up to nine overall contests on the fall, drawing them back even with East Burke and Freedom but one game shy of Draughn, which has adjusted its schedule multiple times to remain at the standard of 10 games.

Due to quarantines, Patton missed out on nonconference games at Draughn on Aug. 27 and at home versus Wilkes Central on Sept. 3. Additionally, the folding of MF7 opponent East Rutherford before the season started led to the addition of a nonconference home game versus Madison County this coming Friday.

The Patton program also recently announced that it will not field a JV team at all this fall. The Panthers had hoped to build up enough numbers to field the JV squad at some point this season, but were unable to do so. They join Draughn as county teams with no JV team this year.

