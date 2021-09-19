 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patton football adds Oct. 1 game at Cherryville
0 comments
H.S. Football

Patton football adds Oct. 1 game at Cherryville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092021-mnh-sports-fbh-patton-schedule-logo1

The Patton football team has secured a replacement game for its schedule after missing two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, adding a nonconference contest at Cherryville on Oct. 1.

The game gets the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) back up to nine overall contests on the fall, drawing them back even with East Burke and Freedom but one game shy of Draughn, which has adjusted its schedule multiple times to remain at the standard of 10 games.

Due to quarantines, Patton missed out on nonconference games at Draughn on Aug. 27 and at home versus Wilkes Central on Sept. 3. Additionally, the folding of MF7 opponent East Rutherford before the season started led to the addition of a nonconference home game versus Madison County this coming Friday.

The Patton program also recently announced that it will not field a JV team at all this fall. The Panthers had hoped to build up enough numbers to field the JV squad at some point this season, but were unable to do so. They join Draughn as county teams with no JV team this year.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert