Patton girls beat Chase 41-26 for second MF7 win in three tries

The Patton girls basketball team seems to be getting comfortable with staying home on Friday nights.

To end a second consecutive week, the Lady Panthers scored a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference basketball victory at home in Morganton, this time 41-26 over visiting Chase. A week earlier, PHS rolled past R-S Central 57-15 for its first win of the winter.

“We’ve needed these two weeks for our morale,” Patton coach Autumn Helms said.

Kelsey Powell’s game-high 12 points led the way for the Lady Panthers (2-14, 2-3 MF7). Karson Pinkerton added nine, followed by six apiece from Faith Webb and Lindsey Devine, four from Savanna Pinkerton, and two apiece from Christina Skelly and Allie Witherspoon.

The Lady Panthers led from the start after Devine’s fastbreak bucket off a Chase turnover against the Patton press with 4:09 left in the first quarter. Skelly and Devine followed with baskets before Chase finally scored with 24 seconds left in the quarter. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Webb gave the Lady Panthers a 9-2 advantage entering the second quarter.

The Lady Trojans crept within 9-5 before Karson Pinkerton and Powell converted 3-pointers as the Lady Panthers seized a double-digit lead at 15-5. The Lady Trojans rallied again, pulling within 15-12 after a 3-pointer, and only trailed 18-14 at halftime.

A free throw by Savanna Pinkerton and another 3-pointer by Powell pushed the Lady Panthers to a 22-14 advantage before Chase hit another 3-pointer. After a putback basket by Powell, the Lady Panthers’ press led to back-to-back baskets, helping Patton build a 32-17 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers extended the advantage to as much as 17, at 39-22, on a Karson Pinkerton basket en route to the 15-point victory.

“Our press gives us more intensity,” Helms said. “In the second half, we attacked better.”

BOYS

Chase 44, Patton 36

Chase’s 6-foot-7 Addison Archer scored a game-high 23 points as the Panthers (6-9, 2-3 MF7) lost their third straight conference game.

Guards Jake Perry, Kaden Bostian and Brady Chamberlain combined for 25 of the Panthers’ points as Perry and Bostian tallied for nine apiece and Chamberlain added seven in Friday night’s game at home in Morganton.

“You’re just not going to beat people if you don’t score,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said. “The defense wasn’t too bad. We stayed in it enough to have a chance.”

Archer made his presence known from the start. He scored six points as the Trojans built a 10-4 advantage before a 3-pointer by Bostian and a fastbreak basket by Perry rallied the Panthers to within 10-9 by the end of the first quarter.

A low-scoring second quarter ended with Patton leading 15-13 at halftime thanks to a basket in the lane by Nathan Waters and four free throws by Perry for the Panthers’ only points.

Chase scored the first five points of the second half for an 18-15 lead with 5:56 left in the third quarter. A 3-pointer from the top of the key by Chamberlain knotted the score once more at 18 before Archer scored eight of the Trojans’ next 12 points, giving Chase a 30-24 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

Chase built a nine-point advantage, at 36-27, after another basket by Archer with 4:10 left in the game. However, a free throw by Randan Clarke and 3-pointer by Bostian pulled the Panthers within 36-31 with 3:33 left. Another 3-pointer by Bostian trimmed the Panthers’ deficit to three, at 39-36, with 1:42 left.

But the Trojans converted five their eight free throws down the stretch to seize the eight-point win.